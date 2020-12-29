Just In
- 1 hr ago Year Ender: Decoding Fashion From Bulbbul, Raat Akeli Hai And Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
-
- 1 hr ago Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Prepare It At Your Home
- 2 hrs ago Year Ender: Short Hair Goals From Princess Diana Of The Crown And Beth Harmon Of The Queen’s Gambit
- 3 hrs ago New Year 2021: Relationship Resolutions That You Can Take To Strengthen Your Bond
Don't Miss
- Finance Sovereign Gold Bonds: Know All about it
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Baleno Hybrid Spotted Testing Ahead Of India Launch: Pics & Details
- Sports Neymar lands in hot water after New Year party rumours emerge
- Movies Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh, Mohena Singh: TV Actors Who Tested Positive And Recovered From COVID-19
- News Football star Neymar under fire for reportedly ‘hosting 500 guests' at week-long New Year’s Eve party
- Technology BSNL Revises Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan; Offering Content For 365 Days
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit on New Year's Eve In North India
- Education CSIR UGC NET Result 2020 June Declared, Check Final Answer Key At csirnet.nta.nic.in
Janhvi Kapoor’s Beautiful Peach Lehenga Will Give You Princess Feel At Your Engagement Ceremony
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is the next fashionista in the town and we surely have enough proof. The actress, who is just a few films old, has given us many fashion moments, mostly in ethnic outfits. She is often seen catching everyone's attention, be it in her saree and lehengas. Talking about lehengas, well, the young diva recently made stunning statement in her beautiful peach lehenga as she turned the cover star for Brides Today magazine's latest issue. Her lehenga was a pretty number and it will definitely give your princess feel at your engagement ceremony if you invest in it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Janhvi Kapoor sported a peach-hued lehenga, which came from the designer RI Ritu Kumar's label. Her flared lehenga was accentuated by intricate and delicate golden patterns and heavily embroidered border. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline matching blouse that featured same embroidered patterns. Her jewellery game was also good. She accessorised her look with pink pearls detailed gold-toned maang tikka, a pair of earrings, white pearls detailed choker necklace, white and golden bangles, and rings from Harit Zaveri Jewellers.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Janhvi slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink and purple hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Gunjan Saxena actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked super stunning.
So, what do you think about this lehenga of Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor