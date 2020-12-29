Janhvi Kapoor’s Beautiful Peach Lehenga Will Give You Princess Feel At Your Engagement Ceremony Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is the next fashionista in the town and we surely have enough proof. The actress, who is just a few films old, has given us many fashion moments, mostly in ethnic outfits. She is often seen catching everyone's attention, be it in her saree and lehengas. Talking about lehengas, well, the young diva recently made stunning statement in her beautiful peach lehenga as she turned the cover star for Brides Today magazine's latest issue. Her lehenga was a pretty number and it will definitely give your princess feel at your engagement ceremony if you invest in it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Janhvi Kapoor sported a peach-hued lehenga, which came from the designer RI Ritu Kumar's label. Her flared lehenga was accentuated by intricate and delicate golden patterns and heavily embroidered border. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline matching blouse that featured same embroidered patterns. Her jewellery game was also good. She accessorised her look with pink pearls detailed gold-toned maang tikka, a pair of earrings, white pearls detailed choker necklace, white and golden bangles, and rings from Harit Zaveri Jewellers.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Janhvi slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink and purple hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Gunjan Saxena actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked super stunning.

Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor