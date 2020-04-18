Janhvi Kapoor’s Photoshoot ls About Casual Fashion And Her Photographs Are Taken By Her Sister Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor's cover for the Harper's Bazaar April 2020 issue is not just among the most making-us-feel-better covers but so fits into the lockdown phase. The photographer is none other than her own sister, Khushi Kapoor and her photoshoot was done at her home itself. With no filters and makeup (a decision she made herself), this cover shoot was a celebration of her true self. The photoshoot showed her many moods during quarantine and in most of the shoots, Janhvi also posed with her cute furry pooch, Panda. So, let's decode her cover shoot looks, which we thought was so refreshing and real.

So, holding Panda tight in her arms, Janhvi Kapoor looked radiant in her cover shoot look. We loved her violet-hued robe, which was accentuated by bold floral patterns in pink and green hues. It was a flared number and we loved her highlighted middle-parted tresses. She looked adorable here and in her next pic, she posed with her dog too. This time, Janhvi looked radiant, sitting on an intricately-done grand plush bed. Her white outfit, which seemed like a shirt dress matched with the white-hued duvet of the bed.

We absolutely were impressed by Janhvi Kapoor's photoshoot and Khushi Kapoor's photography - so professional! So, what do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.