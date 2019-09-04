Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Stun In Red And Corset Gowns At Sridevi's Wax Statue Unveiling Event Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Actor Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a special moment with his followers. Well, he was with Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor to unveil the wax statue of late veteran actress, Sridevi. Her wax statue seemed so real and was a replica of her look from her famous Mr.India song, Hawa Hawai. For the occasion, Janhvi and Khushi wore gowns. Let's decode the look of Sridevi's wax statue and Janhvi and Khushi's fashion statements.

Speaking about Sridevi's wax statue first, the statue was dressed in a halter golden gown, which featured metallic accents and panelled details. It was a figure-flattering iconic gown and her look was accessorised with statement bracelets, complementing earrings, and an intriguing headgear. Well, Sridevi's wax statue absolutely reminded us of the movie. Even her makeup was given dewy touches and we were impressed with her curly hairdo.

Now, as for Janhvi Kapoor, she opted for a bright red gown for the special event. The actress, who is all geared up with the shooting of her film Gunjan Saxena, looked stunning. Her sleeveless and flowy gown was intricately done and featured subtle details and sheer accents. She accessorised her look with a dainty bangle and the makeup was dewy. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, kept it more modern and chic. She wore a grey-hued strapless corset gown for the occasion. Her attire was cinched at the waist but otherwise flowy. Khushi's ensemble was accentuated by meticulous white floral embroidery. She wore a diamond choker and studs. Janhvi Kapoor's younger sibling completed her look with a ponytail.

So, between the two, we liked Khushi Kapoor's gown and look better this time. Whose attire did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.