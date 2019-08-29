Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena Outfits In Posters Show That She Is A Versatile Actress In The Making Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Today Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share the poster of her second movie, Gunjan Saxena with her fans. Janhvi's latest movie poster shows her dressed in the Indian air force uniform, which obviously is so unlike her salwar suit looks in Dhadak. Well, with her second movie, Janhvi is not only on her way to prove herself as a versatile actress but also a diva, whose fashion in the movies will be talked about.

It is a well-known fact that to a great degree costume shapes the character but there are only a few actors, who can pull off any costume look. For instance, one such seasoned actor that can look convincing in almost any costume is Pankaj Tripathi (who is also a part of the lead cast of Gunjan Saxena). So, Pankaj Tripathi looked as believable as the white kurta pyjama-clad butcher Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur series as the yellow kurta and brown stole-clad Guruji in Sacred Games 2. Similarly, Janhvi Kapoor slayed it as a feisty yet traditional Rajasthani girl in Dhadak and now, she looks like an aspirational air force pilot. Before, we could watch Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, we saw such a transition of characters in terms of clothes.

In Dhadak, her wardrobe was vibrant and mostly traditional except for a few fusion outfits. Her ensembles in her debut movie were enhanced by Rajasthani work like mirror-work and block-printing. The hues incorporated ranged from ivory to pastels to blacks. Well, the outfits in Dhadak not only suited her but brought alive her sometimes demure and other times, spunky character.

Contrary to Dhadak outfits, judging by the two posters released of Gunjan Saxena, the biopic movie seems to be polar opposite in terms of fashion. The clothes in her second movie seems to be simpler and more straightforward sans any gloss. Apart from her navy blue uniform, even the sweater shown in the poster is multi-hued with yellow, green, white, and red hues, and looks humbler and more muted. When it comes to clothes, Jahnvi Kapoor has successfully proved us that she can slip into the shoes of vibrant characters as easily as understated ones. However, rest we can only judge when we watch her on-sceen for the second time. Gunjan Saxena is scheduled to be released on 13th March, 2020.