Roohi Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Rocks Ethnic And Western Look In A Simple Ivory Set And Glamorous Blue Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma have constantly been promoting their horror-comedy film Roohi, which hit the theatres yesterday. The female lead star Janhvi, who has been slaying in different outfits, rocked two different looks at the recent promotional rounds. For the promotions in Chandigarh, she opted for a simple ivory set and exuded ethnic vibes in it while for her appearance at a reality show, the diva was dressed in a glamorous blue dress and looked party-perfect. So, let us take a close look at her both looks and decode it for fashion goals for different events.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Simple Ivory Set

Janhvi Kapoor gave major festive fashion goals in her beautiful ivory set, which came from the designer Anita Dongre's stunning collection. It consisted of a sleeveless round-neck long kurta that was accentuated by embroidered golden floral patterns and motifs all over. Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed it with a flared billowing plain skirt and completed her look with golden wedges by Aprajita Toor. The diva upped her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis and elevated her look with filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her tresses into a ponytail.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Glittering Blue Dress

Janhvi Kapoor was dressed to slay in a gorgeous blue party-perfect dress, which came from the label Atsu. The upper part of her strapless dress was accentuated by a big bow that gave 3D effect while the lower part of her dress was heavily sequinned and featured overlap ruffled detailing. The actress completed her look with a pair of sparkling blue Christian Louboutin heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, metallic pink eye shadow, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

