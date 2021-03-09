Roohi Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Stun In Pink Dress While Rajkummar Rao And Varun Sharma Make Stylish Statement Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The wait is finally going to be over this week as Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer horror-comedy film Roohi is all set to hit the cinemas on 11 March 2021. The stars have been leaving no stone unturned to promote their film in the most fashionable way. Each day they are stepping out in their wow-worthy outfits and making headlines for their stylish looks. For the recent promotional round, Janhvi got dressed in a pretty pink dress and slayed it like a diva. On the other hand, Rajkummar and Varun made dapper statement in their funky shirt/jacket-jeans combo. So, let us take a close look at their attires and decode it.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Pink Blazer Dress

Lead actress Janhvi Kapoor was decked up in a half-sleeved pink corset blazer dress, which came from the label Polite Society and costs INR 10k. Her pretty mini dress featured strong shoulders, cinched waist, and multiple pockets while the tie details on the sleeves and back, added fashion quotient. Styled by Mohit Rai, the budding fashionista teamed her dress with contrasting blue and green heels and accessorised her look with fancy gold-toned hoops and rings. She let loose her mid-parted long layered tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, black winged eyeliner, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Rajkummar Rao In An All-Black Attire

Rajkummar Rao sported all-black attire and looked super handsome in it. He donned a full-sleeved classic-collar black shirt, which featured white skeleton print on it. The actor tucked his shirt with plain black jeans and completed his look with a pair of black shoes. With short hair and clean shave, he rounded out his avatar while the red framed eye glasses, upped his look.

Varun Sharma In An Orange Jacket And Distressed Jeans

The other male lead star of the film Roohi i.e., Varun Sharma opted for a pulled-up sleeved double-layered collar bright orange jacket, which was accentuated by blue pockets and black outline accents. He layered his jacket with a plain black tee and teamed it up with a stylish heavily distressed grey jeans. The actor completed his look with funky white sport shoes and notched up his look with a wrist watch and yellow hued reflectors.

So, what do you think about this look of Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma? Let us know that in the comment section.