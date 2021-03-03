Roohi Promotions: Rajkummar Rao Looks Dapper As Ever In His Lemon Yellow Kurta Set Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rajkummar Rao, who we are so excited to watch in Roohi, had a traditional fashion goal for all discerning men. He looked dapper and inspired us to step up our fashion game with some layered and colour-blocked layered effect. Rajkummar's outfit was ideal for formal events and with upcoming festivals in the air, this is the attire you need.

So, Rajkummar wore a kurta set that featured a lemon-yellow kurta and white pyjamas. The actor sported a full-sleeved bandhgala kurta that featured an overlapping detail, which added a contemporary touch to his outfit and the small white buttons enhanced his ensemble. He paired his kurta with pristine white cigarette pants - the combination we found so smart. Rajkummar Rao looked dapper as ever in his attire.

Styled by Anisha Jain, he spruced up her look with traditional and classic brown juttis, which went well with his attire. His signature moustache enhanced the formal get-up. The Stree actor totally won us with his fashionable outfit. What do you think about his attire and look? Let us know that.