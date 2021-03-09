Roohi Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor’s Minimal Pink Make-Up Look Is All You Need To Copy To Get Ready In 5 Minutes Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

We all are aware of Janhvi Kapoor's love for minimal look as she has given us numerous beauty moments in it. Even in her subtle and no-makeup make-up looks, she always manage to look her best and shells out major beauty goals. As the actress is promoting her upcoming film Roohi currently, she has really been flaunting a lot of different and stunning make-up looks. For the recent round, Janhvi yet again opted for minimal look but her make-up was highlighted by pink shade. Keeping the base flawless, she went for pink eyeshadow, pink blush, and pink lipstick. However, it was her black winged eyeliner, that upped her look. The diva's this make-up look is very easy to create and you can even do it in under 5 minutes. Just follow the steps below and you'll ace the look for sure.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Pink blush

• Highlighter

• Pink eyeshadow

• Fluffy eyeshadow brush

• Mascara

• Black eyeliner pencil

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Apply the primer on your entire face and blend it properly using the fingertips. Wait for a few minutes till it gets absorbed completely.

• Next, apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it well using the beauty blender.

• Apply the pea-size amount of concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, using the damp beauty blender.

• Immediately dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Dip the contour brush in the contour palette and contour your cheekbones and nose.

• Apply pink blush on the apple of your cheeks, using the blush brush.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip some pink eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your crease. Take time in blending, until you get the desired intensity.

• Now, apply the same eyeshadow all over your lids and on the tear-ducts and blend it to avoid harsh edges and lines.

• Drag the same eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Next, pick the black eyeliner pencil. From the inner corner of your eyes, apply a thin line on your upper lash line. Make it thick as you drag it towards the outer corner of your eyes.

• Extend the line and make it pointed to create the wing.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara to your eyelashes.

• Fill and define your brows using eyebrow pencil.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Now, apply pink lipstick on the upper and lower part of your lips. Apply another coat to get perfect intensity.

• Lastly, spritz some setting spray all over your face and to lock the make-up in place.

So, what do you think about this make-up look of Janhvi Kapoor? Are you ready to nail it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram