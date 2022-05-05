For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 4 hrs ago National Thalassemia Day 2022: Pregnancy In Women With Thalassemia
- 6 hrs ago #RealHai: Sidharth Malhotra And Hansika Motwani Encourage People To Celebrate Their Unfiltered Version
- 6 hrs ago Mother's Day 2022: How Does Motherhood Affect A Woman's Life, Emotionally And Physically?
- 7 hrs ago Crispy Pakora Recipe: How To Prepare Black Chickpeas And Beetroot Pakoras
Don't Miss
- News Validity of models, methodology of data collection questionable: India over WHO Covid deaths report
- Automobiles Top 5 Most Affordable Diesel Cars In India
- Education SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Answer Key Released, Check SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2020 Tier 2 On ssc.nic.in
- Finance This Index Fund Has Delivered 66.68% Returns In 5 Years- Should You Invest?
- Sports IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- Technology Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones
- Movies Ajay Devgn Reacts To Rumours Of NOT Getting Along With Shah Rukh Khan; Asks His Fans Not To Fight With SRKians
- Travel Weekend Getaways From Lucknow
15 Easy Tips To Make Your Nail Polish Last Longer
Make Up Tips
oi-Amritha K
By Amritha K
Having perfectly manicured nails makes you feel like a Bad B', right! You love to highlight those painted nails, but it is enough to make one upset when the paint starts coming off as soon as you make 'em pretty.
Even if you avoid washing your hands just to make the nail polish last longer, it doesn't stay long. Therefore, here are some beauty tips to make the nail polish last longer. Check it out.
Tips To Make Nail Polish Last Longer
- Always wash and clean your nails before applying nail colour. Soak your nails in soap water and remove the dead skin and cuticles around the nails.
- Roll the bottle, don't shake it. Shaking a polish bottle infuses the colour with air bubbles, which leads to chips - mix the polish by holding it upright and rolling it in your hands instead.
- Trim and shape the nails accordingly and then rinse in clean water. Dry with a soft towel and apply a moisturiser.
- Let the nails dry for 10 minutes. Now, apply a thin base coat on your nails to make the nail polish last longer.
- Apply a thin coat and cover the nails till the ends. Generally, nail polish starts to chip out from the ends first. This coat protects the nail polish and makes it stay long.
- Let the coat dry on your nails. After the thin coat dries, apply one coat of the nail polish colour and let it dry.
- One beauty tip to keep the nail polish for many days is to apply two to three coats (based on the requirement and shade colour).
- Lighter nail polish colours should have 3 coats. This brings out the real nail colour and also looks good.
- Let the nail polish air-dry. Apply a top coat over the nail polish coat. This protects the nail polish and makes it last longer.
- You can also use a shimmer or glossy top coat to add a different glow to your nail polish.
- If in a hurry, soak hands in cold water for 5 minutes after applying the nail polish. Otherwise, air-dry the nails.
- Using a hand cream twice a day will help keep your hands moisturised. It also keeps your cuticles moisturised so that there is no problem with them drying and chipping off your skin or your nail paint.
- If you are someone who has to do house chores daily, make sure to put on rubber gloves to protect your nails. The constant flow of water, soap and other household chemicals can chip the paint off your nails.
- Make sure to avoid the cuticles because the colour applied is more likely to peel away than the polish applied directly to the nail.
- Dried-out polish is more likely to peel off of your nails, so to avoid it make sure that you use nail oil at least once a day.
Comments
- women fashion5 Coolest And Unique Nail Art Designs You Can Try During The Lockdown
- body care6 Easy Tips To Make Short Nails Appear Longer
- body care8 Tips To Make Your Nails Strong
- body careHow To Revive Your Natural Nails After Removing Acrylic
- body carePamper Your Nails This Season With This Amazing Mirror Manicure
- beautyKylie Jenner Inspired Jelly Nails Are The Latest Instagram Trend
- beautyDoes Olive Oil Help In Strengthening Brittle Nails?
- beautyWhat Is Nail Art Dotting & Basic Tools To Help You Master The Art
- beautyHow To Whiten Nails Instantly Using Home Remedies?
- beauty3 Easy DIY Nail Paint Removers
- beautyHow To Get Ombre Nails?
- beautyHow To Apply Nail Extensions Perfectly At Home?
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 19:59 [IST]
Other articles published on May 5, 2022
Read more about: nail care nail paint nail polish