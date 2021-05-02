Gigi Hadid Adds A Cool Twist To Her Look With Bubble Braids But Her Colourful Nail Art Steals The Show Women Fashion oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

American Model Gigi Hadid turned 26 on 23 April 2021. On the day, she had a grand birthday celebration with her mother, sister Bella Hadid, and with her boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik. Recently, Gigi took to her Instagram feed to thank everyone for the warm wishes and greeting. She also shared a slew of her beauty pictures from her birthday, where she was seen looking super cute in two bubble braids. The stylish plaits definitely added a cool twist to her look but when we swiped right, our eyeballs moved to her colourful nail art. So, let us take a quick look at her funky playful beauty look.

So, in the latest pictures, Gigi Hadid was seen sporting a half-sleeved grey top, teamed with multi-layered golden necklace. Her hairstylist Laura Polko gave Gigi an interesting hairstyle. She parted her tresses from the centre and then picked a thin section of her hair on the front from both left and right side and created two thin bubble braids. The braids suited her well and she looked pretty. To create the bubble braids, white hair ties were used that contrasted with the colour of her hair and made the bubbles more eye-catching. Gigi let the remaining straight tresses loose.

Coming to her nail art, which was done by her artist MEI, Gigi sported multicolour nail art. The diva's each nail was painted with a different colour. Pastel colours, which are currently trending a lot these days, were used to paint her each nail while the tips of her nails were dipped in different bright and bold hue.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Gigi Hadid's base was kept flawless and a little shimmery. Her friend and makeup artist Patrick Ta made use of blush tones to highlight her makeup with. Her brows were well trimmed and a little pink shimmery eye shadow was applied all over her crease and lids. The super sharp cat-eye liner added to bold quotient. A tint of soft blush and lined lip with blush lipstick spruced up her look.

We absolutely loved the hairstyle and nail art of Gigi Hadid. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Gigi Hadid's Instagram