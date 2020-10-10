Bella Hadid Will Convince You To Notch Up Your Winter Street-style Fashion With Her Amazing Style Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Bella Hadid, who celebrated her birthday yesterday, is the ultimate fashion icon we all need. She is bold, she is confident, and she is stylish. Be it on the glittering runways or the unassuming streets, the supermodel always slays it in style. Her street-style fashion is so inspiring that it makes us want to step up our fashion game. And this Saturday, we have decoded Bella Hadid's street-style looks. We have talked about Bella Hadid's winter-perfect street-style looks and you should definitely take notes. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell.

Courtesy: Tiziano D.

Bella Hadid's Boss Lady Look

Your street-style is considered the best if you can exude boss lady vibes and Bella Hadid with her sassy street-style avatar just did that. Earlier this year, the diva slayed it in the streets of Paris with one of her jaw-dropping fashion looks. She radiated the spirit of the diva, who is anti-establishment and makes her own rules. The actress wore a blazer set, which we so loved and she paired it with a colourful top, making it a perfect winter look. Her blazer and pants were anti-structured with a flared blazer and baggy pants. Her ensemble came from the fashion major, Valentino and an edgy label, Off-White. She paired her ensemble with black clogs and her jewelled-chain sunglasses came from the label, éliou. The pink purse, which enhanced the anti-trend effect, was from Elleme. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The middle-parted shoulder-length tresses rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Tiziano D.

Bella Hadid's Denim Look

Denim and street-style go hand-in-hand and who says you can't wear denim in winters. You certainly can and Bella Hadid showed us exactly how to nail denim outfit in winters. This time, she kept her fashion in tune with classic sensibilities but had her own twist. Her denim ensemble came from Balenciaga and she wore a loose and long denim jacket with high-waist jeans that featured pockets on the thigh-side. The supermodel colour-blocked her denim ensemble with a yellow-ochre cropped top and paired her ensemble with classy black shoes. She wore dark black reflectors and the makeup was highlighted by dark pink lip shade. With her hands in the pocket, she flaunted the middle-parted messy tresses look and we loved her style game.

Courtesy: Richard OG

Bella Hadid's Blue And Black Outfit

This time, Bella Hadid had the streets of New York on fire with her amazing fashion game. She looked elegant and edgy at the same time. The diva wore all-dark blue attire that seemed snuggly and ideal for chilly winters and she added to the sass quotient by pairing it with a sassy jacket that added to the awesome touch. Her ensemble came from the fashion labels, Holzweiler and Wolford. She teamed her ensemble with black pointed ankle-length boots. She carried a black purse with her and accentuated her look with chic earrings. The makeup was dewy and the cat-eyed frames upped her avatar. The sleek side-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Mimi Cuttrell

Bella Hadid's All-White Ensemble

Bella Hadid was all-smiles as she was clicked by a photographer in the streets of New York. The supermodel was dressed in a Roberto Cavalli outfit. She wore all-white attire that was so winter-ideal. Her attire not only seemed comfy but also warm. Bella wore a polo-neck grey-hued sweater and teamed it with a structured jacket with black straps. It was a double-layered jacket with lots of statement pockets and she paired it with matching trousers and classic black-hued clogs. She notched up her look with gorgeous earrings and the makeup was highlighted by muted-toned yet glossy lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She wore a pair of square-shaped shades and completed her look with an impeccable bun. With earphones on, she gave us a winning street-style moment.

Courtesy: Mimi Cuttrell

Bella Hadid's Black Catsuit

After Halle Berry, if we loved anyone in the catsuit costume, it was Bella Hadid. With this outfit of hers, Bella gave us winter party-perfect attire and she looked absolutely awesome in it. Her ensemble came from Tommy Hilfiger and it consisted of a sleeveless black top with a plunging neckline and structured but slightly flared pants. It was a figure-flattering number and Bella Hadid carried a jacket with her too. She wore heeled black boots and carried a chic cylinder-shaped purse with her. The diva also wore delicate bracelets, dazzling neckpiece, and glittering earrings. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and winged eyeliner with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted statement bun rounded out her party avatar.

So, which street-style ensemble of Bella Hadid's you loved the most? Let us know that.

Cover Image: Mimi Cuttrell