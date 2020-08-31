MTV VMAS 2020: Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, And Bella Hadid Stun Us But We Liked This Diva’s Fashion Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Music awards definitely boast high fashion but this year, high-voltage fashion is on a pause mode because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, we got a brief moment of the play button with the 2020 MTV VMA Awards. A number of divas graced the music's most happening award event in their eclectic numbers. As far as fashion from VMA is concerned, the social media was flooded with a ruffle of feathers, dramatic masks, sheer delight, and lots of eye-catching makeup looks. The VMAs 2020 definitely gave a treat to fashion lovers, who have been waiting for something major to happen in the world of fashion. Miley Cyrus, Bella Hadid, and Doja Cat were among the celebs present at the event and we have decoded their outfits for you. Let's find out whose outfit we loved the most.

Courtesy: Miley Cyrus' Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, whose performance won the internet, wore a Thierry Mugler outfit - so you can definitely expect some surrealism and boldness. The designer crafted a very glamorous and glittering outfit for the singing sensation and actor. She wore a strapless dress, which featured gloves and a figure-flattering silhouette. It was an embroidered dress and gloves from the Fall Winter 2020 collection of the designer. We loved the embellished detail but more than that, we liked the unapologetic sheer and the illuminating effect in the dress. She teamed her dress with black-hued sandals. The accessories were a metallic choker and large hoops. Also, we thought the red lip shade was awesome as it enhanced her bold look. This bold lip shade look accompanied by impeccable eyeliner truly inspired us as not many would have tried it; most of the divas would have gone for a bit subdued makeup to balance the effect. But Miley Cyrus rocked it and the pixie cut absolutely helped her slay.

Courtesy: Versace

Doja Cat

Well, Miley wasn't the only one who had all our attention, Doja Cat left us awestruck too. She won the Best New Artist Award and wore a Versace dress for the occasion. She wore a mini dress from Versace Spring Summer 2020 collection. It was a plunging neckline number that was accentuated by jungle-inspired embroidery. The dress also had fringe-detailing at the hem and we felt, Doja Cat really took a unique step with this dress. She also wore chic and sleek necklaces and chains to enhance the edgy effect and we loved her silver-hued wired-like metallic hoops. The makeup was well-contoured and accentuated by pink touches but her long braid that was almost floor-touching was what surprised us the most. Now, this was such a confident step by the diva as not many would have thought of sporting such a long braid. She looked sassy and sizzling.

Courtesy: Nensi Dojaka

Bella Hadid

We love Bella Hadid's fashion and the supermodel has mastered the art of slaying it effortlessly. At most of the events, she keeps it simple yet bold and makes heads turn. This time too at VMA 2020, Bella Hadid attended the event for the award presentation and looked so amazing. She kept it sheer and flaunted trouser look. The supermodel wore a sleeveless top that featured a bralette and sheer fabric and teamed it with matte black trousers. This was it, nothing too tricky and complicated, and Bella Hadid looked drop-dead gorgeous. Her attire was by Nensi Dojaka and she teamed her ensemble with glittering pair of sandals and upped her look with hoops. The makeup was highlighted by glossy nude-toned lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and cat-eyed liner. However, the real star was her porcupine-styled bun with sharp side-parting and spiky tresses.

We loved Bella Hadid's fashionable look the most. So, whose attire and look you loved the most? Let us know that.