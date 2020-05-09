Just In
Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Priyanka Chopra And More
This week on Instagram came with major throwbacks(yet again!). In the times of quarantine, Instagram has a big role to play in keeping us sane. From people posting their quarantine activities to celebrities posting their throwback pictures, it feels good to be connected in the times of such crisis.
This year's Met Gala was supposed to be held last week. Reminiscing on last year's Met Gala many celebrities posted their look the event. And we once again were reminded why we looked up to the looks of Meta Gala. Well, this was just one part of all the beauty Instagrams last week. Let us take a closer look at what Instagram has to offer us last week.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has been posting a ton of beach pictures on her Instagram handle these days and making us miss the beach vacations even more. Last week, Kim posted a picture of herself on a beach looking nothing less than a water Goddess. Sitting on the sand in a stunning brown swimsuit and posing for the camera, Kim looked stunning in her classic nude make-up. The brown eyes and lips against her highlighted and baked based made the browns in the look pop out beautifully. And as captioned by Kim, her "sandy fishnet print hair" made this look come alive.
Miley Cyrus
The most surprising Instagram beauty look last week came from Miley Cyrus. Miley Cyrus is known for her crazy looks, but this look of hers takes the cake. A colourful blend of bright and unusual shades, Miley's make-up look is not for the light-hearted. If you look closer, you will find her eye look has a couple of viral make-up trends. The first one is the winged eyeshadow trend. We must say green is quite a daring choice for creating this look. And the second trend is the colourful eyelashes. She coated her upper lashes with blue mascara and lower lashes with purple mascara. The colourful lashes and the thick purple eyeshadow smudged on her waterline made the black kohl on her waterline even more prominent. A rich red lipstick completed her contrasting look.
Priyanka Chopra
On the morning when Met Gala was supposed to be held, Priyanka Chopra got a very special makeover by her niece, Sky Krishna. The former Miss Universe has charmed us all with her Met Gala looks year after year and her lockdown Met Gala look and the make-up artist melted our hearts away. With glossy golden eyeshadow, messy winged eyeliner, rich brown lipstick smeared all over her lips and a crown on her head, Priyanka looked delighted to be getting this makeover.
Cardi B
Cardi B sure knows how to be dramatic. Often seen in dramatic looks, for a change she rocked the nude make-up looking absolutely stunning. Her make-up featured flawless base, juicy lips, impeccably-done eyeshadow and a sharp and long eyeliner. This is a make-up any bride would kill for. She paired this look with a gorgeous ombre wig with platinum blonde roots and brown ends.
Kendall Jenner
The Met Gala that could not be held this year! Last week on Monday was the Met Gala 2020 was supposed to happen but this year all we got are throwbacks. That does not seem like such a bad thing when you see Kendall Jenner's throwback moment. In a fiery orange gown laced with feathers and a make-up look featuring highlighted nose, long lashes and a looped strand of hair on her forehead, that reflected the orange shade superbly on her face, Kendall looked like a retro Princess.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam posted a ton of throwback pictures on her Instagram handle last week. In the picture above, Sonam can be seen in a colour-blocked outfit with geometrical patterns from one of her old photoshoots. Sonam has kept her make-up light and dewy with the thick and long wavy tresses pushed to the sides looking stunning. This delightful look is a keeper.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Serene is the word that comes into mind as we look into Jacqueline's latest Instagram post. With a make-up look as simple as a smudged eyeliner, ample coats of mascara and juicy brown lips, Jacqueline looks so pretty. Her hair curled in loose and messy waves is the perfect combination to make this look mesmerising. Try this look when you want to look stunning without much fuss.