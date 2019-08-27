Bella and Gigi Hadid Twin In Coordinating Nude-Hued Outfits At The 2019 VMAs Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

About last night, our favourite supermodels and sisters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid took their sibling style to another level at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2019. The sisters were seen walking hand-in-hand and rocking the red carpet in coordinating nude-coloured outfits. While Gigi looked gorgeous in a strapless top and metallic pants, Bella on the other hand raised the hotness quotient by flaunting her sexy abs with a two-piece stunning outfit. Let's take a close look to their outfits and decode it.

So, Gigi wore a nude-coloured strapless corset top, which featured multiple vertical lines and she paired it with high rise oversized metallic pants with a broad belt. The triple layered gold neckpiece added a zing to her style statement. Gigi Hadid also accessorised her look with golden rings. She completed her look with metallic pointed heels and carried a matching coloured wallet with her. She left her wavy side-parted blonde tresses loose and opted for a light makeup, which was accentuated by muted pink lip shade.

On the other hand, Bella donned a white colour two-piece midi dress with straps. The tube crop top and low-waist pencil skirts were detailed with broad straps and enhanced by yellow prints. She upped her look with matching pumps and top-handle sequinned bag. Bella accesorised her sassy attire with big round hoops, golden bangles, and rings. She rounded out her look with a high ponytail with side bangs. Like Gigi, Bella Hadid also went for a light makeup with glossy pink lip shade.

The Hadid sisters looked extremely glamourous in coordinating outfits. What do you think about their sassy outfits? Share your opinions in the comment section.