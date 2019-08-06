Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid's Contrast Make-up Moments Are Giving Us Twinning Goals Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Twinning and winning, it is a phrase that has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. We love to create a twinning moment with our friends and family. Especially in today's time where social media is a big thing, we want to display these twinning moments to the world as well.

When we think of twinning, we think similar clothes, similar footwear or similar accessories. Twinning, more or less, is a fashion moment. But, have you ever done make-up twinning. Well, your favourite stars have. Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are style icons on their own, but together they are like a house on fire!

The Hadid sisters gave us major make-up twinning goals, but with a twist. They added a touch of contrast to their make-up looks. While they kept the entire make-up similar, they paired it up with different lip shades and we love it. Let's have a look at these twinning moments and maybe get inspired to create a few of your own.

1. The Subtle Twinning

This contrast twinning moment was created this year at the Paris Fashion Week. Both the sisters were wearing a subtle and minimalist make-up with illuminating base, flushed cheeks, filled-in brows and a pop of nude eyeshadow on the eyelids. While Gigi's lips were stained in a beautiful red shade, Bella sported a chocolate brown lip shade. Both of them wore sleek hairstyles to compliment their looks. Gigi wore a high ponytail, while Bella wore a low bun.

Interested in recreating this look? Here is how you can do that.

How To Recreate The look

What you need

Primer

Illuminating foundation

Concealer

Eyebrow pencil

Blush

Nude eyeshadow(one that is close to your skin tone)

Red/chocolate brown lipstick

Mascara

Setting powder

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Steps to recreate the look

Take a small quantity of primer on your fingertips and apply it on the T-zone of your face. Wait for a couple of minutes for it to get absorbed into your skin.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes. Blend it well using the same damp beauty blender.

Immediately set the concealer with some setting powder.

Dip the blush brush in the blush, tap off the excess and apply it on your cheekbones with a very light hand.

Use the eyebrow pencil to fill in your brows.

Take the nude eyeshadow in the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid. Take your time blending it in.

Apply a coat of mascara to your lashes.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick on your lips.

To set the make-up in place, spritz some setting spray on your face.

2. The Glitter Twinning

In a picture posted by Gigi Hadid on Instagram way back in 2016, the sisters created a magical glitter twinning moment. Both the sisters are wearing a bronzed base, contoured and flushed cheekbones with an extensive winged eyeliner create at the inner and outer corners of the eyes. When it comes to lips though, they created a contrast with lips stained in violet and maroon chunky glitter. Talking about their hairstyles, Gigi wore her hair in a fun half updo with a front middle-parting and Bella wore her hair up in a sleek and high bun.

Want to recreate this look? Here is how you can do that.

How To Recreate The look

What you need

Primer

Illuminating foundation

Concealer

Eyebrow pencil

Blush

Contour

Nude eyeshadow(one that is close to your skin tone)

Violet/maroon brown lipstick

Violet/brown loose chunky glitter

Clear lip gloss

Black eyeliner

Setting powder

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Contour brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it in using dabbing motions.

Now apply the foundation on your face. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

To highlight your under-eye area, apply the concealer under your eyes. Blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

Immediately apply some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

Dip the contour powder in the contour palette and use it to contour your cheekbones and jawline.

Next, apply the blush on your cheekbones.

Take the eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it on your eyelids.

Using the eyeliner, create a thick winged eyeliner. Also, extend the eyeliner on the inner corner of your eyes and drag it to your lower lashline as well.

Fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Apply the lipstick on your lips, top it off with some clear gloss and pat some loose glitter all over your lips.

Spritz some setting spray on your face for the make-up to last long.