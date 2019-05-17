Cannes 2019 Diary: Who Made The Most Stunning Red Carpet Appearance On The Day Three? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The third day of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2019 saw high glamour and some structural and some structure-defying outfits. It was a glamorous day, which also witnessed Indian film industry divas gracing the red carpet too. From Eva Longoria to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the divas impressed us with their fashion statements. We do have our best-dressed pick from the day three but before revealing, we have decoded a few best looks and outfits for you.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria kept the classics alive with her sparkly gown that was designed by Cristina Ottaviano. Her golden gown was sharply one-shouldered and was accentuated by patterned sequin bodice. Her column gown enhanced her slender frame and featured a structural silhouette. It was a perfect outfit for an evening wear and Eva pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. The 'Desperate Housewives' actress accessorised her look with Boule earrings, which featured white and brown diamonds and came from de Grisogono. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and a glossy pink lip shade. The wavy tresses complemented her red carpet avatar.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone gave us a traditional ballroom feel with her Peter Dundas gown that was about contrasting hues and a humongous bow, which notched up her attire. It was a majestic gown with Victorian sleeves and a plunging neckline. Deepika's ensemble was also highlighted by a deep slit and train. She teamed her attire with black Aquazurra heels and accessorised her look with chic earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. The reverse or inverted winged eyeliner was the main feature of her makeup and the impeccable high ponytail completed her look. Deepika was a vision to behold.

Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese produced a surreal effect with her ensemble, which she wore for 'The Rocketman' premiere. For the occasion, she wore an Alexis Mabille gown that was unapologetically surreal and a lot 'Campy'. Her red carpet attire was notched up by a net overlay, which added an interesting dimension to her ensemble. She looked absolutely mystifying in that dress and she spruced up her avatar with Chopard jewellery. The floral-patterned earrings and the sapphire and diamond floral neckpiece were absolutely eye-catching. The makeup was highlighted by a vibrant red lip shade, pink cheekbones, and winged kohl. The pompadour hairdo rounded out her look.

Sara Sampaio

Victoria's Secret supermodel, Sara Sampaio stunned us all with her Rami Kadi attire. The supermodel looked flawless and gave us an eye-opening moment with her structured suit, which was accentuated by a majestic drape. Crisp and edgy, her suit was dipped in silver hue and enhanced her slender frame. It was embellished with baguette mirrored sequins metal base and Swarovski stones. She upped her look with a minimal necklace that came from Boucheron. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The sleek hairdo completed her futuristic look.

Bella Hadid

Supermodel and the brand ambasador of Dior Beauty, Bella Hadid exuded soothing vibes with her prisitine white gown that was understated and came from Dior. Her halter gown was beautifully layered and cascaded so poetically. The sheer accents spruced up her attire and Bella was quite simply a vision to behold. The diva graced 'The Rocketman' premiere and her floral-cut earrings came from Dior too. The makeup was light with highlighted cheekbones and the side-swept bun upped her red carpet look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her Cannes debut with an understated glamorous attire. She wore a strapless Roberto Cavalli gown for the red carpet appearance. The evening gown of hers was dipped in a black hue and crafted from silk fabric. Her ensemble was notched up by bronzer dégradé paillettes and sequins. With the embellishments, the designer recreated reptile scales motifs. The actress also attended 'The Rocketman' premiere. Another statement piece were those textured earrings, which came from Chopard and elevated her look. Priyanka looked awesome.

We were really confused between Sara Sampaio and Bella Hadid because we couldn't take eyes off them. However, we must say, we liked Sara Sampaio's style statement the most. Whose attire and look you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.