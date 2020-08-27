Just In
- 1 hr ago Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Announce Pregnancy And We Couldn’t Take Our Eyes Off Anushka’s Dress
-
- 1 hr ago COVID-19: UNICEF Guidelines On Mental Health For Teenagers
- 2 hrs ago 11 Healthy Eating Tips For A Healthier Lifestyle
- 3 hrs ago Nora Fatehi Looks Glamorous In A Glittering Black Dress And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her!
Don't Miss
- Finance Aadhaar Updation To Cost Rs. 100 If Biometrics Also Updated
- Sports IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane enjoys opening but is open to finisher's role at No.5 or 6
- Movies Rhea Chakraborty On Her WhatsApp Chats With Mahesh Bhatt: It Had Nothing To Do With Sushant
- Technology NVIDIA RTX 3090 Likely To Use Vapor Chamber Cooling Technology; How Does It Work?
- Automobiles Uber Launches Auto Rental Service In India: Prices Start At Rs 149 Per Hour
- News Akhilesh Yadav writes open letter slamming Centre's decision to hold NEET, JEE exams amid pandemic
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In August 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Gigi Hadid Takes The Internet By Storm With Her Baby Bump Photoshoot In A Dress
Like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma, supermodel Gigi Hadid also announced her pregnancy. While Kareena and Anushka recently announced the news of their baby bump, Gigi Hadid announced the news a couple of months ago. She had been spending time with her family but just about last night, she got a photoshoot done flaunting her baby bump. So, let's talk about her outfit in the photoshoot.
The supermodel captioned the picture as, "growin an angel :)" Her photographs were clicked by Fashion Photography Duo, Luigi and Iango. She wore a white-hued ensemble for the photoshoot. It was a perceptive photoshoot and we loved the sheer ensemble of Gigi Hadid's. Light and breezy, her dress was full-sleeved and enhanced by bell sleeves. The dress was asymmetrical and also showed her baby bump.
The model kept her look jewellery-free and we totally loved it as it made her look so much more natural and fresh. The makeup was highlighted by lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky shadow with impeccably-applied eyeliner. The long slick and softly-curled tresses upped her avatar. We absolutely loved her photoshoot and are pretty sure she inspired a lot of expecting mothers to have a photoshoot.
Congratulations, Gigi Hadid!
Images Courtesy: Luigi and Iango