Gigi Hadid Takes The Internet By Storm With Her Baby Bump Photoshoot In A Dress Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma, supermodel Gigi Hadid also announced her pregnancy. While Kareena and Anushka recently announced the news of their baby bump, Gigi Hadid announced the news a couple of months ago. She had been spending time with her family but just about last night, she got a photoshoot done flaunting her baby bump. So, let's talk about her outfit in the photoshoot.

The supermodel captioned the picture as, "growin an angel :)" Her photographs were clicked by Fashion Photography Duo, Luigi and Iango. She wore a white-hued ensemble for the photoshoot. It was a perceptive photoshoot and we loved the sheer ensemble of Gigi Hadid's. Light and breezy, her dress was full-sleeved and enhanced by bell sleeves. The dress was asymmetrical and also showed her baby bump.

The model kept her look jewellery-free and we totally loved it as it made her look so much more natural and fresh. The makeup was highlighted by lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky shadow with impeccably-applied eyeliner. The long slick and softly-curled tresses upped her avatar. We absolutely loved her photoshoot and are pretty sure she inspired a lot of expecting mothers to have a photoshoot.

Congratulations, Gigi Hadid!

Images Courtesy: Luigi and Iango