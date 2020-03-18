ENGLISH

    Supermodel Gigi Hadid’s Quarantine Mood Attire Is Perfect For Those Who Are Home-Bounded These Days

    By
    |

    From airport closures, flight cancellations to film shoots shutdown, the fear of coronavirus has left the celebrities isolated and do nothing but share insights of their quarantine mood. Recently, supermodel Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram sharing a picture from her recent photoshoot, which she did for Vogue Russia. Sporting a casual yet comfy attire, she gave fashion goals for all those who are home-bounded these days. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Gigi Hadid donned a sleeveless white bralette and sported shorts on shorts look. The diva wore a neutral-hued knee-length shorts and layered it with another above knee-length brown-hued shorts. Her brown shorts featured subtle white striped patterns.

    On the makeup front, the Virgin Eyes actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows and nudish pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva braided her front strands and let loose the remaining highlighted tresses.

    We really liked this outfit of Gigi Hadid. With her this cool attire, she gave us major fashion inspiration on how you can dress up while at home. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Gigi Hadid

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 17:15 [IST]
