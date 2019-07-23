Kylie Jenner & Gigi Hadid Will Definitely Inspire You To Try The Minimalist Make-up And Ponytail B Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

There is a new beauty trend in town and that is of being a minimalist. The minimalist approach to make-up has gained a lot of hype in the last few years.

The minimalist approach to make-up follows the mantra of 'less is more'. It basically encourages you to go natural. It uses very few products that help you accentuate your natural features and glam you up a bit.

And it seems the celebrities love it as well. Kylie Jenner's last few Instagram posts ascertain that she finds minimal make-up charming as well. In bronzed up make-up, hair tied up in a braided ponytail and dressed in an alluring number, she looks ready for a fun party at the beach.

Gigi Hadid, who attended the launch of Wonderlust by Micheal Kors, sported the minimal make-up and braided ponytail look to perfection. Needless to say, this is the burning beauty trend this season. A tinted moisturiser, defined eyebrows, adding some colour to your eyelids and cheekbones can make a lot of difference to your entire look.

And if you're also a minimalist, here is how you can obtain this look in a few steps. Take a look!

How To Recreate The Minimalist Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Tinted moisturiser/BB cream

Concealer

Blush

Ginger orange eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Nude brown lipstick

Nude gloss (optional)

Mascara

Eyebrow pencil

Blush brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

The first thing that you need to do is prime your face. Take a small amount of primer and apply it on the T-zone of your face and pat it into your skin. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into your skin.

Apply a tinted moisturiser on your face and neck. If you want more coverage, apply the BB cream instead.

Use the concealer to hide any blemishes or marks that you want to conceal.

Dip the blush brush in the brush, tap off the excess and apply it to your cheekbones with a light hand.

Fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Moving to the eyes, apply the ginger eyeshadow all over your lid. Blend the edges well to remove any harsh lines. You can opt for any nude eyeshadow colour that is a shade darker to your natural skin tone.

Line your upper lashline using the black eyeliner and smudge it using the fluffy brush.

Tightline your eyes using the eyeliner.

Coat your eyelashes with mascara.

Apply the lipstick on the lips to finish off the look.

To set the make-up in place, spray some setting spray on your face.

How To Recreate The Ponytail Braid

What you need

Detangler comb

Hair gel

Hair Spray

Hair tie

Steps to recreate the look

Use the detangler comb to remove all the tangles and knots from your hair.

Gather all your hair in a high ponytail and secure it using a hair tie.

Take some hair gel on your fingertips and apply it at the top and back of your hair to get that sleek and clean look.

Tie your ponytail in a tight dutch braid and secure it using a hair tie.

To ensure that your braid doesn't move, spray some hair spray all over your hair.