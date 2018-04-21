10 Trendy Nail Art Ideas For People With Short Nails

Most people are of the belief that nail art is the exclusive privilege of those people who are blessed with long nails. However this is far from being true. In fact, practically speaking, with more and more women pursuing careers it is not practical for them to go for long nails.

With long hours of daily commute to and fro work and increasing stress and tension on the cards, it is just not feasible for them to have luscious long finger nails.

However this does not mean that such career oriented and busy women should not think about nail art in the first place. Please note that often people with short nails are able to pull off nail art better than women with long nails.

The trick here is to choose appropriate nail art designs that will flaunt you nail length. This article describes 10 such trendy nail art ideas. Most of the ideas discussed here are not just perennial and interesting but they are easy enough for even beginners to give it a shot. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make your pick and let nothing stop you from making the nail art of your choice.

1. Glittery short nails:

For this all that you have to do is to initially paint your nails in a lighter shade of a particular colour (say blue or green). While the polish is still wet, dust some glitter of the same color in an 'carefully careless' fashion and allow the paint to dry. Once that is done apply a coat of transparent nail paint in order to seal the look and ensure that the glitters do not come off.

2. Pinstripe nails:

The idea here is to initially apply a regular coat of nail paint on your nails. Stick to white or some other light colours like lavender or sky blue. Once that is done you can create thin stripes with the colour of your choice. In case you want to go in for a bolder look you can make the stripes to be of different colours.

That way you can ensure that your nail art will match with multiple outfits as well. For people with regular or short nails, this is one of the simplest nail art options available and it requires just a nail stripper in addition to the usual nail polishes.

3. Heart inception nail art

It is a well established fact that pink and red are the colours of love. This nail art is achieved by inscribing one heart within the other. To make it look classy and sober all that you have to do is opt for different shades of pink for the hearts.

The tip here is the fact that if you are confident about the perfection in the shape of your hearts, keep the lightest shade for the innermost heart. In case you are not all that comfortable, keep the lightest shade for the outermost heart.

4. Monochrome nail art

Irrespective of whether you are a modern fashionable girl or someone who is fond of the traditional look, the two colors of black and white will go with your personality. For monochrome nail art all that you have to do is manicure your nails and paint them white.

Now draw a crescent, triangle of any other shape from any of the sides with the black nail pain. Fill in the outline with the black nail paint. Once you are done and the nail paint has dried you may want to coat the entire nail with a transparent nail polish to give it a glossy appeal.

5. Pink autumnal nails

Here all you have to do is to initially pant your nail with a coat o pink. Make sure that the shade of pink that you use is a lighter one. Once the nail paint is dried, create one side of a leaf on your ring finger with black nail polish.

If you want to go for a party look you may want to go for a dash of glitter on this nail. Make sure that you stick to silver glitters only. Once that is done, for the rest of the nails you can go for pin stripes or polka dots in black on top of the initial pink coating.

6. Parisian nails

Paint the accent nail black and all other nails in some pastel shade of pink, peach or violet. Create polka dot on the accent nail with the pastel shades that you have been using. Next using the black nail paint on a nail stripper go for an image of the Eiffel Tower (or any geometric shape if you so please).

However make sure that this is done only on one nail and the rest of it is left blank in the pastel shade that you had initially painted.

7. Rainbow tip nail paint

This is one of the easiest nail arts and is particularly suitable for people with small nails. Here all that you have to do is paint your nails white. Once that is done make use of a toothpick to create dots at the tips.

Make sure that the dots that you create are not too close to each other as that may result in smudging. Having them equally spaced gives it a neat look. Use different colours for making dots on the different nails.

8. Glitter French tips

This is another easy nail art technique. In the usual French manicure that all of us are familiar with, what is done is that white tips are applied to nude nails. Here in this glitter technique, black is used as a base and the nails are coated with it.

Once that is dried, tape is applied over the nails and shiny silver nail paint is applied at the tip. Once that dries off, he tape is removed. In order to secure the glitters, a coat of transparent nail paint may be applied over the entire thing.

9. Geode stone nails

Here you need to use white as a base and coat all the nails with it. Choose any one or two bright colours that you would want. Since the base that we have taken is white any colour that you choose will go well with it. Once making all that choice is done, you have to dilute each shade in water before you apply the same on your nails.

Doing so will ensure that the shades appear in graduation and that will make the nail look like it is studded with tiny nails which indeed gives them an attractive appeal.

10. Faded floral

This is another simple nail art technique wherein you again start with a white base. As discussed in the previous technique dilute your nail paint by mixing them with water. Here you need to dilute two or three shades.

You then go on to make rough blobs with the different colours. This method does not require too much of a skill. Once you are satisfied with your rough blobs, allow them to dry. You can then coat the entire thing with transparent nail paint to secure your look.