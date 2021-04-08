Sahil Salathia Makes Huge Statement With His Cool Nail Art And Sets Major Trend For The Men In The Town Men Fashion oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Beauty trends have definitely created a good impact on women's fashion but as far as men are concerned, there has been an increase in male grooming activities as well. From plucking eyebrows to wearing earrings, there are many fellas in the town who have shattered all the norms in the past few years and came forward, flaunting their style and setting major trends in men's fashion.

The latest trend, which is now taking over men's beauty world, is nail art. It's a huge trend amongst western male celebrities like Tyga, Harry Styles and many more but it's Panipat actor Sahil Salathia, who has turned out as the first Bollywood celebrity to experiment with it. Recently, Sahil attended the grand Filmfare event, where he made huge statement with his nail art on all his ten fingers. The nail art looked super cool and it caught all the attention. So, let us take a quick look at the amazing art on his nails and find what design he actually sported, that left people stunned.

So, at the Filmfare awards event, Sahil Salathia sported a cool yet funky nail art and stole the limelight. He had the nail art done on all his ten fingers by Tip & Toe, The Nail Club and we absolutely loved it as he rocked it stylishly. To create it, first he painted all his nails with black lacquer and then used white nail art pen to create the designs on it. On each nail, he sported different designs, that consisted of a smiley emoji and multiple lines and shapes like arrows, eye, dollar, and other funky patterns.

No doubt, the nail art was super chic and amazing but it was also his multiple heavy rings, that complemented the fashionable look of his hands. Just like his nail art, he opted for different funky-shaped rings too. While some were in silver material with green and red stones on it, some were of fancy shapes. Over all, he had rings worn in all his fingers and his stylish rings came from the label Anaqa by Nishant Tulsiani.

Talking about his nail art, Sahil Salathia quoted, 'It is not every man's cup of tea and every man is not confident enough of his masculinity to try these high fashion trends on the red carpet or in life! Each to his own, at the end of it all, fashion is all about comfort more than trends, so, if you are comfortable, go for it!'

And that's very well said by him. After all, everyone is free to choose and wear what they like and there shouldn't be any gender barrier in it. As far as you are comfortable and wearing all your confidence along with it, you know, you are truly nailing it!

So, what do you think about Sahil Salathia's look and confidence? Let us know that in the comment section.