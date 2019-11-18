ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This Winter Season, Keep Your Nail Game Strong With These Superb Trending Colours

    By

    Winters have arrived and ladies, it's time to flaunt some dressed-up nails. The choice of colour can vary from season to season and we can understand it's a tough job to find that perfect nail colour which matches to your fashionable outfit and is also trending.

    But do you even know what is the colour of this season? There is not just one but plenty of colours that you can try this winter and guess what? These colours will go well with all your outfits. From rose gold to pastel, these are the trending colours, which you are about to see everywhere this winter season.

    Mustard Yellow

    You must have been sporting sunshine yellow colour on your beautiful long nails. But this winter season, how about playing with the darker shade? Trust us, mustard yellow really looks as lovely as the bright colour and is also considered to be a rich yellow shade. Those who have small soft square or rounded edge nail shape, this is the ideal colour for you.

    Rose Gold

    Going to a weekend party? Paint your nails with the most glamorous colour of the winter i.e., rose gold. Be it stylish blazer or shimmering dress, this sparkling colour is the best for winter parties. We have noticed that this colour has been trending a lot these days and definitely looks super cool.

    Bright Red

    If you are a red nail polish lover and have been sporting this single colour in all the seasons, then this will make you happy. The statement bright red has been listed as one of the trending colours of the winter season. So, don't worry, you don't have to bid adieu to your favourite colour. This colour is not just the rich glossy colour to flaunt, but it also enhances the look of any attire.

    Deep Purple

    We are all used to the light shades of purple since it pops beautifully. But it's time to go dark this winter season. Whether matte or glossy, deep or dark purple shade when applied, will give you a bold look. Plus it's also a safe colour to experiment with your bold outfits.

    Olive Green

    Experimenting with different and rare shades, especially green, might be a risky thing to do. But when you have nail polish remover to your rescue, what's the fear? Give your nail a new look with matte olive green colour this winter season. Try it, you won't have any regrets.

    Pastel

    Pastel nail colour is the one which I have personally tried and now I am obsessed with this colour. Basically, pastel colour is lighter and goes perfectly well with any kind of attire, especially with formals. A pastel nail polish palette has not just one shade but a variety of shades. You can also do nail art on this colour, to add oomph and look stylish.

    Black

    Well, be it outfits, heels, or nail colour, who doesn't love black? Black will never go out of style. After all, it looks classy and adds sophistication. For an amazing effect, make it matte. So, keep aside everything and let your classic black nails do all the talking.

    So, hands up and flaunt your pretty nails!

    More WINTER News

    Read more about: winter nail paint nail polish
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue