This Winter Season, Keep Your Nail Game Strong With These Superb Trending Colours
Winters have arrived and ladies, it's time to flaunt some dressed-up nails. The choice of colour can vary from season to season and we can understand it's a tough job to find that perfect nail colour which matches to your fashionable outfit and is also trending.
But do you even know what is the colour of this season? There is not just one but plenty of colours that you can try this winter and guess what? These colours will go well with all your outfits. From rose gold to pastel, these are the trending colours, which you are about to see everywhere this winter season.
Mustard Yellow
You must have been sporting sunshine yellow colour on your beautiful long nails. But this winter season, how about playing with the darker shade? Trust us, mustard yellow really looks as lovely as the bright colour and is also considered to be a rich yellow shade. Those who have small soft square or rounded edge nail shape, this is the ideal colour for you.
Rose Gold
Going to a weekend party? Paint your nails with the most glamorous colour of the winter i.e., rose gold. Be it stylish blazer or shimmering dress, this sparkling colour is the best for winter parties. We have noticed that this colour has been trending a lot these days and definitely looks super cool.
Bright Red
If you are a red nail polish lover and have been sporting this single colour in all the seasons, then this will make you happy. The statement bright red has been listed as one of the trending colours of the winter season. So, don't worry, you don't have to bid adieu to your favourite colour. This colour is not just the rich glossy colour to flaunt, but it also enhances the look of any attire.
Deep Purple
We are all used to the light shades of purple since it pops beautifully. But it's time to go dark this winter season. Whether matte or glossy, deep or dark purple shade when applied, will give you a bold look. Plus it's also a safe colour to experiment with your bold outfits.
Olive Green
Experimenting with different and rare shades, especially green, might be a risky thing to do. But when you have nail polish remover to your rescue, what's the fear? Give your nail a new look with matte olive green colour this winter season. Try it, you won't have any regrets.
Pastel
Pastel nail colour is the one which I have personally tried and now I am obsessed with this colour. Basically, pastel colour is lighter and goes perfectly well with any kind of attire, especially with formals. A pastel nail polish palette has not just one shade but a variety of shades. You can also do nail art on this colour, to add oomph and look stylish.
|
Black
Well, be it outfits, heels, or nail colour, who doesn't love black? Black will never go out of style. After all, it looks classy and adds sophistication. For an amazing effect, make it matte. So, keep aside everything and let your classic black nails do all the talking.
So, hands up and flaunt your pretty nails!