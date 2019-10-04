Just In
- 1 hr ago So, Here's The Review Of The Latest Outfits Of Bollywood Divas
-
- 2 hrs ago Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, And Tanuja Have Some Resplendent Ethnic Durga Puja Attires For You
- 4 hrs ago We Love The Colour Of Bhumi Pednekar’s Gown But The Long Trail Was A Tad Bit Dramatic
- 6 hrs ago Dussehra Quiz: Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Know Dussehra
Don't Miss
- Movies Kartik Aaryan Gets Candid: If Not For This Career, I Don’t Know What I Would Have Done
- Sports India vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st Test: Ashwin fifer negates Elgar, De Kock hundreds on Day 3
- News BJP to contest 148 seats in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena to fight in 126
- Technology Skullcandy Crusher ANC Wireless Headphones Officially Launched At Rs. 29,999
- Automobiles Benelli Leoncino 250 Launched In India: Priced At Rs 2.5 Lakh
- Travel Family Travel Tips To Have A Gala Time With Your Family!
- Finance Domestic Banks To Facilitate Forex Prices To Non-Residents At All Times
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
10 Best Nail Colours To Flaunt This Autumn Season
With the weather becoming a little bit chilly, autumn has knocked on our doors with its pretty shades and falling leaves. And as with each season, we make some changes in our routine and shift some things around to accommodate autumn season with open arms. And these changes are reflected in our beauty choices too whether it is the tweaks that we do in our routine or our choice of colours for the particular season.
Changing the nail paint colours is one of the most efficient and quick ways to ease into the autumn season. After all, many of us would connect autumn with those orangish-brown leaves falling off the trees. Autumn inspires a change and especially in the colour scheme of things. And hence, to honour that, we have compiled a list of nail paint colours that are best-suited for the autumn season. Take a look!
View this post on Instagram
Efekt wizyty @martyna.pysia w #arcycieciezgoda4 💅🏼 Soczysty odcień pomarańczu idealnie współgra z letnią aurą. ☀️☀️☀️ #orangenails nails #nails #nailsofinstagram #nails #salonurody #paznokciehybrydowe #paznokcie #hybridnails #gelnails #longnails #naturalnails #orange #paznokciezelowe #paznokcienaturalne #warsaw #warszawa #warsawgirl #lovenails #nailart #semilac #seminails #semigirls #semilaccelebrate #semilacpastells #instagram #paznokciewarszawa #stylizacjapaznokci #nailsinspiration #nailartlove #nailsinspiration
A post shared by Arcycięcie Zgoda 4 (@arcycieciezgoda4) on
1. Orange
Orange is a pretty obvious choice when it comes to the autumn season. File your nails in square shape and paint them orange. You can either go for subtle or bright orange as per your preference. You can also just paint your nails in plain orange or use it with a combination of black, white or golden polish to create intricate nail arts.
2. Rust Orange
This shade of orange perfectly depicts the colour of autumn. It is a great choice for the season and you will find most of the clothes for autumn complement this shade and you won't have to change your nail paint quite often.
3. Cinnamon
If you haven't already added a cinnamon nail paint to your collection, autumn is the perfect season to do that. It is a colour you can immediately connect with the season and simple wow everyone around you. The best part is it goes with almost every skin tone.
View this post on Instagram
Love cat eye! 😍💅🏻#cateyenails #violetnails #softsquarenails #fallnails #lovenails #hardwaremanicure #seattlenails #
A post shared by Inna Skripkovskiy (@skripka_nails_usa) on
4. Garnet Red
This deep red colour adds warmth to your look and is a refreshing change from all the light and bright colours of the summer season. Give your hands a soothing manicure and top it off with some garnet red shade and it will immediately give you the fall season vibe.
View this post on Instagram
Still so in love with my fall teal short stilettos with copper lunulas! 🦆🦆🦆 . @apresnailofficial #apresgelx polished with @ibdbeauty #justgelpolish in "Metro Pose" dark teal & "Go-Go Above And Beyond" copper topped with @luxapolish Shine top coat. . . . #almondnails #tealnails #coppernails #fallnails #copperandteal #tealandcopper #peacockfeathers #ArtDeco
A post shared by Cassie Thompson Nail Artist (@ctnailartist) on
5. Teal
We know. Most of you wouldn't think teal as your go-to fall colour but trust us. This is a great choice for nail paint and will immediately lift up your mood. And if you are going out for a fun evening, this is the colour you want to go for. Match it up with an outfit of similar shade and the nail paint would be like a cherry on top.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Nail Spa (@thenailspa_pr) on
6. Coffee Brown
If you want to go for a dark theme this autumn season, coffee brown is the perfect colour to go for. It has a charm to it and is a superb combination of dark and bright shade. This colour also makes up for a perfect shade to wear to the office or your college.
7. Honey Yellow
Well, if you want to draw attract attention to your nails, honey yellow is the colour you want to go for. It is not a subtle shade but one that reflects the mood of the season beautifully. Pair it up with a stunning yellow outfit and all eyes will be on you!
8. Purplish Grey
This is a huge contrast to the yellow but nevertheless a pretty and understated choice. This is a shade that makes it mark with being in your face. This is an elegant and intriguing shade that comes to life with a coat of glossy transparent polish on top.
View this post on Instagram
@isabelsnails 🌸 Follow - @nailsonpoiint for nail inspiration. #nails #coffinnails #nailsofinstagram #acrylicnails #acrylics #blueacrylicnails #acrylicnaildesign p#beautifulnails #amazingnails #nailideas #naildesignideas #acrylicnaildesigns #glitternails #uknails #nightoutnails #amazingnails #purpleglitternails #summernails #ombregels y#ombrenails #pearlnails #naturalnails #glitternails #naturalnails #summernails #pinknails #pastelnails #peachnails #pinknails #glitteracrylic
A post shared by Nails On Poiint 💕 (@nailsonpoiint) on
9. Rouge Pink
While all the bright pink shades are reserved for the summer season, the subtle rouge pink is a perfect choice for the autumn season. An ideal blend of pastel and bright shade, this nail colour will go with almost every outfit that you wear.
View this post on Instagram
Red red red ! 🥰 - - #red #rednails #nailart #elegancenails #nails #italiannails #napoli #nailartist
A post shared by Marialaura Iovino (@marialaurabeautyandnails) on
10. Glossy Red
A true classic, the rich glossy red isn't a shade that you can leave. This nail colour will enhance the look of any attire that you might wear and is a must-have in your nail paint collection. To make it even more fun, you also pair this shade with a golden polish and add some softness to the look.
And these were all the nail paint shades that you must try this autumn season. Which is your staple nail paint colour for the autumn season? Tell us in the comment section below and stay tuned for more such suggestions.