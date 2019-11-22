Just In
- 1 hr ago Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, And Other Divas Have Trendy Party Wear Ideas For This Weekend
-
- 3 hrs ago Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Five Times The Actor Charmed With His Fashion Choices
- 3 hrs ago No Shave November Special: Benefits Of Beard Growth Serum And How To Apply It
- 4 hrs ago All Hell Breaks Loose When Indian Parents Find About Dating, 6 Tips To Guide Your Children
Don't Miss
- News Amid row over Gandhis’ security cover, SPG amendment bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha
- Movies Not Aishwarya Rai, But Amitabh Bachchan Declares Kangana Ranaut As Beautiful & No 1 Actress
- Technology Vivo U20 With SD 675, Triple Cameras Launched: Online And Offline Sale Details
- Automobiles MG Motor Launches Experience On Wheels Mobile Showroom
- Finance Hackers Steal Rs 1 Crore Skimming ATM Cards: How To Protect Your Card?
- Sports How does Chelsea's use of youngsters compare with Europe's other top clubs?
- Travel 10 Honeymoon Destinations In India – Let The Honeymoon Begin!
- Education Why World Children's Day Is Celebrated On November 20?
Airport Diaries: Janhvi Kapoor Sports Denim-On-Denim Look And Kartik Aaryan Keeps It All Black
Recently, Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the first schedule of their upcoming film, Dostana 2 in Punjab. Last night, the duo got snapped by the shutterbugs in their chic outfits at the airport as they returned to Mumbai. While birthday boy Kartik Aaryan was spotted in an all-black attire, Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, sported a denim-on-denim look. So, let us take a close look at their comfy yet stylish airport outfits and decode it.
Kartik Aaryan In An All-Black Attire
Kartik Aaryan was dressed up in black from head-to-toe. He donned a half-sleeved classic-collar black shirt and paired it with matching pants. The actor completed his look with a pair of laced-up black shoes. With stubble beard and curly hair, Kartik looked absolutely charming.
Janhvi Kapoor In A Denim-on-Denim Look
For her recent airport look, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a round-collar plain orange tucked-in tee. She paired it with blue denim shorts. The actress paired her ensemble with a full-sleeved classic-collar distressed light-hued denim jacket, which featured tassels at the hem. She completed her look with a pair of oversized red slippers. Janhvi went accessory-free. She left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Janhvi Kapoor also carried a black sling bag, which went well with her attire.
Both Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor looked cool in their chic outfits. What do you think about their airport look? Do let us know in the comment section.