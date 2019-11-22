Airport Diaries: Janhvi Kapoor Sports Denim-On-Denim Look And Kartik Aaryan Keeps It All Black Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the first schedule of their upcoming film, Dostana 2 in Punjab. Last night, the duo got snapped by the shutterbugs in their chic outfits at the airport as they returned to Mumbai. While birthday boy Kartik Aaryan was spotted in an all-black attire, Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, sported a denim-on-denim look. So, let us take a close look at their comfy yet stylish airport outfits and decode it.

Kartik Aaryan In An All-Black Attire

Kartik Aaryan was dressed up in black from head-to-toe. He donned a half-sleeved classic-collar black shirt and paired it with matching pants. The actor completed his look with a pair of laced-up black shoes. With stubble beard and curly hair, Kartik looked absolutely charming.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Denim-on-Denim Look

For her recent airport look, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a round-collar plain orange tucked-in tee. She paired it with blue denim shorts. The actress paired her ensemble with a full-sleeved classic-collar distressed light-hued denim jacket, which featured tassels at the hem. She completed her look with a pair of oversized red slippers. Janhvi went accessory-free. She left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Janhvi Kapoor also carried a black sling bag, which went well with her attire.

Both Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor looked cool in their chic outfits. What do you think about their airport look? Do let us know in the comment section.