7 Times When Janhvi Kapoor Looked Exactly Like Sridevi; Pictures Inside

Janhvi Kapoor is just a movie and Netflix series old but her fashion sense is as evolved as any seasoned fashionista of Bollywood. Born on 6 March 1997, Janhvi Kapoor's impeccable fashion sense is also a result of Sridevi's influence on her. A number of times, the Dhadak actress has nailed Sridevi's looks and sometimes even donned the same gorgeous outfits. Janhvi Kapoor has continued the fashion legacy of her mother and has inspired us so many times. On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, here are 7 times, when Janhvi looked exactly like her mother, Sridevi.

1. Janhvi Kapoor And Sridevi's Blue Saree

For the special ceremony at the Royal Norwegian Consulate General event, Janhvi Kapoor was honoured as the rising talent of the year. She wore a blue saree for the occasion that was designed by Arpita Mehta and with this sari of hers, she reminded us of Sridevi. Her mother, Sridevi wore a similar blue saree in the movie, Chandni. It was an iconic number and in fact, Janhvi Kapoor's blue saree was inspired by Sridevi's Chandni blue saree.

2. Janhvi Kapoor And Sridevi's Manish Malhotra Saree

At the 65th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Janhvi Kapoor graced the event with her father, Boney Kapoor and sister, Khushi Kapoor to receive an award on behalf of her late mother, Sridevi. For the event, Janhvi wore her mother's silk saree, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. Her saree was cream and pink-hued with intricate patterns. Veteran actress, Sridevi had donned this kanjeevaram saree for actor Ram Charan's wedding back in 2013.

3. Janhvi Kapoor And Sridevi's Red Jumpsuit

For a bash at Manish Malhotra's residence, Janhvi Kapoor had opted for a red jumpsuit, which immediately made us think of her mother, Sridevi. Janhvi Kapoor's jumpsuit was shirt-style and came alive with fiery red hue. Sridevi had donned a red jumpsuit for Tina Ambani's birthday bash and her jumpsuit was designed by Falguni & Shane Peacock. Sridevi's jumpsuit featured a flared one-shouldered bodice and flared pants.

4. Janhvi Kapoor And Sridevi's Yellow Saree

For the 90s birthday style bash of director and producer, Amrit Pal Singh Bindra, Janhvi Kapoor recreated Sridevi's Chandni movie look again. The Ghost Stories actress wore a yellow saree and matching blouse that was exactly what Sridevi wore for a song in the movie. With Janhvi Kapoor's yellow saree, Sridevi's yellow chiffon saree came into limelight again. Janhvi kept her look almost jewellery-free but Sridevi wore a pearl neckpiece and drop earrings for the song.

5. Janhvi Kapoor And Sridevi's Dupatta

They say like mother-like daughter for a strong reason and Janhvi Kapoor proved so with this dupatta look. The Gunjan Saxena actress draped a pink floral dupatta with a white plain suit exactly like Sridevi. The dupatta was absolutely gorgeous and not just the attire but Janhvi's styling was also like her mother's. With cascading wavy tresses and pink tones in makeup, Janhvi Kapoor was a reflection of her mother.

6. Janhvi Kapoor And Sridevi's White Saree

Janhvi Kapoor has more than often given us down memory lane moments by acing Sridevi's looks. For Anil Kapoor's diwali bash, Janhvi Kapoor wore Sridevi's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's saree once. Janhvi Kapoor's sari was plain white in colour and flowy. She upped her look with oxidised jewellery. Sridevi's white saree from a song in the film, Janbaaz was plain and Janhvi Kapoor's saree seemed very inspired from her mother's saree.

7. Janhvi Kapoor And Sridevi's Red Saree

Janhvi Kapoor wore a blazing red recently for Umang 2020 and made us nostalgic with her saree. Designed by Manish Malhotra, Janhvi's saree was sequinned with an embellished sleeveless blouse. The Roohi Afzana actress reminded us of her mother, Sridevi, who had also once donned an embellised red saree for an award ceremony. The only point of difference was that while Janhvi kept her tresses loose, Sridevi had made a bun.

So, which is your favourite mother-daughter fashion moment? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Janhvi Kapoor!