Pink Lip Shade Looks Ft. Athiya Shetty And Kajal Aggarwal Make Up Tips oi-Devika Tripathi

Pink makeup is the ultimate makeup and even for those, who don't know much of a makeup, they opt for pink tones. If you are looking forward to wearing pink lip shade, we have you sorted with Athiya Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal. Both the divas wore pink lipsticks and had our attention with their makeup looks. While Athiya Shetty was styled by Sanjay Kumar Dahuliya, Kajal Aggarwal's styling was done by Sayali Vidya. So, let's talk about their pink lip shades and overall makeup looks.

Photographer Courtesy: Ipshita DB / Photographer

Kajal Aggarwal's Pink Lip Shade

Kajal Aggarwal looked amazing in her Gaurav Gupta gown and flaunted the pink makeup look. Her pink lip shade was glossy and more on the muted side. She upped her look with contoured cheekbones and pink blush. The eye makeup was light and the side-parted tresses completed her look. So, with a red embellished gown, she went for a pink makeup look and we must say that the combination was stunning.

Photographer Courtesy: Ravindu Patil Photography

Athiya Shetty's Pink Lip Shade

Athiya Shetty went for a bright pink lip shade. She sported an outfit by Anita Dongre and her makeup was done beautifully. She upped her look with contoured cheekbones and her pink lip shade was a vibrant shade and the eye makeup was subtle. She also wore a tiny black bindi and the middle-parted ponytail rounded out her look.

So, whose pink lip shade did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.