Independence Day 2019: Try Some Special Vegetarian Recipes

Corn And Cheese Balls Holiday on a weekday is simply superb. Time to make something special and delicious! Here is a special recipe of corn and cheese balls which is sure to delight the kids as well as others in the family.

Egg Aloo Chaat Here is a simple yet creative chaat recipe that is prepared using eggs. Egg stuffed aloo chaat is a yummy snack that you can munch on a lazy day. You can either have it for breakfast or serve it as an evening snack.

Paneer Tikka Tandoori paneer tikka is a delicious Indian vegetarian starter. The baked paneer cubes with vegetables and spices not only tastes good but are healthy too. If picked with the right cooking methods and ingredients, tandoori paneer tikka can be really healthy.

Tomato Sev Puri Here is a simple and quick recipe to make tomato sev puri chaat. This is not a typical sev puri chaat recipe. Here, the masala will be spread on the thin slices of tomato and not sev puri. Amazed?? Check out the yummy and different chaat recipe.

Chicken Reshmi Kebab Reshmi literally translates to 'silky'. The kebabs are named so because of their silky smooth texture and the fact that they melt in your mouth as soon as you eat them. Preparing these chicken reshmi kebabs is not as difficult as you thought it would be. It does not require too many ingredients and can be easily prepared with a little bit of patience.

Aloo Chaat We spend many evenings eating our favorite aloo chaat, relishing its magical, addictive flavours. And why not? It is a comforting food that warms the palate. Aloo chaat can be best served with chilled yogurt and tamarind chutney.

Paneer Cutlet Paneer is a favourite among vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. So, here is a spicy and a mouthwatering paneer cutlet recipe. You can relish it all by itself or you can also use it as a patty inside a burger

Oven French Fries Kids have developed a special fetish towards french fries. However, fast foods can lead to obesity and other health problems. So, this is an oven recipe which is low in cals and satisfies the taste buds too.

Hariyali Chicken Kebab The main step in preparing this kebab recipe is the marination. The marinade is made using a combination of mint and coriander leaves along with yogurt and rich blend of spices. The chicken pieces are marinated with this mixture and then grilled on fire.

Dahi Bhalla Dahi bhallas are a very popular Indian chaat. They are known to have a very tangy taste and are very simple to prepare. Dahi bhallas are a tasty combination of both spicy and sweet. The flavour of this Indian snack is very distinct. It is a curd recipe so it adds a tangy flavour to it.

Achari Fish Tikka You might have ordered Achari fish tikka many a times at a restaurant. But, the charm of preparing this Tandoori recipe at home is quite different. Achari fish tikka is basically a tandoori recipe. You can also prepare it as a grilled fish recipe in your microwave instead of the tandoor.

Mint Paneer Pulao As the name suggests, mint paneer pulao mainly requires fresh mint, paneer and basmati rice. If you do not have basmati, any long grain rice can be used. The rice is first cooked and then it is stir-fried with freshly grounded mint which lends a soothing aroma and flavour to the rice.

Spinach Kachori Preparing crispy spinach kachori is not much of a hassle. It doesn't even require too many ingredients. The wheat bread is made into a dough with the spinach mixture and then deep fried. You can easily prepare these crispy spinach kachoris for breakfast and start the day with this iron-rich healthy breakfast recipe.

Goju Avalakki Some of the main ingredients used in preparing goju avalakki are tamarind, jaggary and sambar powder and this is what makes this dish different from other delicacies. Goju avalakki is not only known for its tangy taste but is also a favourite among all age groups.

Vangi Bhath It is a traditional recipe of Karnataka. The main ingredients in this dish are brinjal and rice. Made with typical southern spices, Vangi bhath gives you an authentic Kannada treat.

Kerala Appam Kerala Appams are a favourite breakfast item for the people of Kerala. It is prepared with a combination of rice flour, semolina and coconut milk.

Kashmiri Dum Aloo Dum aloo is a popular recipe from Kashmir. The baby potatoes are fried and then simmered in yogurt based gravy. You can skip frying the potatoes, and just boil and add to the gravy. But frying gives the potatoes a very nice texture.

Dhaba Ki Dal Dal can be prepared in a million ways, but dhaba ki dal is definitely special. With just a few spices and three different kinds of legumes make this dal recipe burst with some delicious flavours. It is one of the perfect vegan recipes to try.

Vegetable Manchurian Vegetable manchurian recipe is a classic Indo-chinese dish. We always have some left-over vegetables at home in the refrigerator. You can use them to make the delicious and crispy fritters and then serve them in a hot and sour sauce.

Shahi Paneer The key ingredients in this recipe of shahi paneer is cashew and cream. This recipe is prepared in a number of different ways. In some versions of this recipe, the gravy contains tomatoes which adds a little colour to the curry while in others the gravy is completely white in colour made with milk or yogurt.

Chettinad Style Egg Curry Egg curry is a very commonly prepared curry in Indian cuisine. Chettinad style egg curry is very spicy and the gravy can be eaten with rice.

Butter Chicken Butter chicken is one of the easy chicken recipes that you can try. It is also one of the perfect chicken recipe for the beginners. You just need some time and patience to prepare it. Marinate the chicken with curd and spices for an hour and then cook it in a butter based gravy. Sounds simple, right?

Garlic Prawn Garlic prawn curry is one such recipe which is ideal for your kids if they love to eat prawns. This is a simple recipe which looks quite attractive and tastes extremely delicious. Apart from turmeric and red chilli, no other spice is used in this seafood recipe.

Sweet And Sour Chicken This dish offers a welcome relief from common flavours like soy or manchurian. Sweet n sour chicken is a Chinese recipe but it is different. That is why, many people keep this dish on their list of special menu.

Mangalore Fish Curry This recipe hails from Mangalore and so coconut is a must-needed ingredient. People who visit Mangalore would not return without tasting this spicy and delicious fish curry. However, you need not go to Mangalore to get the taste of fish curry. Here is an authentic Mangalore fish curry recipe that is prepared with lots of spices and will leave you crave for more.

Hakka Chilli Chicken The Hakka style chilli chicken is a very delicious dish that is available in all the Hakka restaurants. You can have it as a side dish or snack in parties. The spicy and juicy Hakka chilli chicken can be made at home too! It is an easy to make chicken recipe and you can prepare this dish in just 30 minutes.

Kolambi Bhat is a very easy delicacy made out of rice and prawns. As the name, Kolmabi Bhat suggests, it is a Maharastrian recipe. This Indian rice recipe hails from the Konkan coasts of Maharashtra and Goa. Being a coastal recipe, Kolambi Bhat uses fresh coconut milk in abundance.

Mongolian Chicken This chicken recipe is all about the sauce. The sauce is prepared using the combination of the hoisin, soy and oyster sauce which provides a delicious flavour to this dish. The chicken is first deep fried and then stir-fried in the sauce retaining its crispiness.

Chicken Schezwan Rice Chicken schezwan rice is not strictly a Chinese recipe. It is part of the cuisine we now define as Indo-Chinese. This fried rice recipe is prepared with lots of schezwan sauce and thus has a bright red colour. Mind you, chicken schezwan rice can be very spicy so try it with a bland gravy.

Suji Ka Halwa In many households, suji ka halwa is prepared with dry fruits and saffron and served for breakfast. Suji ka halwa can be too sweet for your taste so, many people team it up with roasted chickpeas or papad and bhujia.

Sweet Pongal Recipe The sweet Pongal is an easy to make recipe and a festival is incomplete without any sweet dish. The sweet Pongal is made with rice, dal and flavoured with cardamom, nutmeg and cashew nuts.

Bengali Mishti Pulao Bengali mishti pulao is one rice dish which you just cannot resist eating. In Bengali 'mishti' means sweet. Bengali mishti pulao is a mildly sweet, aromatic and flavoured rice recipe which is generally prepared on special occasions like festivals and marriages.

Gulabi Firni Firni is actually a part of the Mughlai cuisine. Traditionally firni is a plain, creamy dessert served with almonds and pistachios in earthenware pots. But we have added a little twist by adding rose syrup to further enhance the taste of this exotic Indian dessert recipe.

Malai Chum Chum Chum chum is a spongy Indian sweet dish. The chum chum or chom chom is made with homemade cheese or paneer. It is a popular Bengali sweet dish that can be prepared with different colours.