Indepedence Day 2019: How About Making The Perfect Tricolour Parfait?
This year marks the 73rd Independence Day of India and will be celebrated across the nation with zeal and fervour.
It enthuses great patriotic feelings and is a great opportunity to thank thousands of our freedom struggle veterans and soldiers. It brings back the childhood memories of unfurling our tricolour flag in school and watching the live telecasts from the Red Fort at Delhi. The memories about getting sweets and snacks during these celebrations and enjoying the day with our friends and family.
I hope we are able to give similar good memories to our children and to do the same I made this tricolour dessert. It has a kiwi jelly for the green, vanilla pannacotta for the white and a mango mousse for the saffron.
The dessert is perfect for the occasion and loved by all. My son was too excited and shared it with all his friends while my husband told them stories of our Independence. So here's how I did it-
Ingredients
For the green layer
- Kiwi crush-1/2cup
- Water- 1 n 1/2cup
- Gelatin- 2tsp
For the white layer
- Heavy cream-2cups
- Sugar if required and according to your taste. (my whipping cream already had sugar so I did not use any)
- Gelatin- 2tsp
Ingredients
For the orange layer
- Heavy whipping cream- 1cup
- Confectioner's sugar- as required
- Mango puree- 1cup
- Orange food colouring (optional)
Procedure
For the green layer
- Mix gelatin in 1/4 cup of water and keep aside.
- Heat kiwi crush and 1 and 1/2 cup water in a pan.
- When the water is hot, add the gelatin.
remove from heat and mix well.
- Pour the jelly into dessert glasses to make the green layer.
- Refrigerate the glasses for 6-8 hours, till jelly is set.
Procedure
For the white layer ( pannacotta )
- Mix gelatin in 1/4 cup of water.
- Heat cream and sugar in a bowl.
- Remove from heat.
- Add gelatin and mix well.
- Pour the pannacotta over the green layer.
- Refrigerate again for 6-8 hours till the pannacotta is set.