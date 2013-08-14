Indepedence Day 2019: How About Making The Perfect Tricolour Parfait? Fruity Bakes oi-Neha Mathur

This year marks the 73rd Independence Day of India and will be celebrated across the nation with zeal and fervour.

It enthuses great patriotic feelings and is a great opportunity to thank thousands of our freedom struggle veterans and soldiers. It brings back the childhood memories of unfurling our tricolour flag in school and watching the live telecasts from the Red Fort at Delhi. The memories about getting sweets and snacks during these celebrations and enjoying the day with our friends and family.

I hope we are able to give similar good memories to our children and to do the same I made this tricolour dessert. It has a kiwi jelly for the green, vanilla pannacotta for the white and a mango mousse for the saffron.

The dessert is perfect for the occasion and loved by all. My son was too excited and shared it with all his friends while my husband told them stories of our Independence. So here's how I did it-

Ingredients For the green layer Kiwi crush-1/2cup

Water- 1 n 1/2cup

Gelatin- 2tsp For the white layer Heavy cream-2cups

Sugar if required and according to your taste. (my whipping cream already had sugar so I did not use any)

Gelatin- 2tsp Ingredients For the orange layer Heavy whipping cream- 1cup

Confectioner's sugar- as required

Mango puree- 1cup

Orange food colouring (optional) Procedure For the green layer Mix gelatin in 1/4 cup of water and keep aside.

Heat kiwi crush and 1 and 1/2 cup water in a pan.

When the water is hot, add the gelatin. remove from heat and mix well. Pour the jelly into dessert glasses to make the green layer.

Refrigerate the glasses for 6-8 hours, till jelly is set. Procedure For the white layer ( pannacotta ) Mix gelatin in 1/4 cup of water.

Heat cream and sugar in a bowl.

Remove from heat.

Add gelatin and mix well.

Pour the pannacotta over the green layer.

Refrigerate again for 6-8 hours till the pannacotta is set. Procedure For the orange layer ( mango mousse ) Whip cream and sugar till stiff peak is formed.

Fold mango puree and food color.

Pour over the white pannacotta layer.

Refrigerate for 2-3 hours. You can garnish your dessert glasses with orange slice, white chocolate and mint leaves.