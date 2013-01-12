Pongal 2020: Try This Mouth-Watering Dessert At Your Home On This Special Day Indian Sweets oi-Amrisha Sharma

Pongal is one of the biggest festivals in India. Also known as Tamil harvest festival, Pongal is a four days festival that is celebrated with great vigour and joy in the state. Pongal is the cooked rice and dal that is served to family members and guests. There are two types of Pongal, sweet and salted. The sweet Pongal is easy to make and as we know that any festival is incomplete without any sweet dish, so you must try this delicious recipe at home once. Thus, check out the recipe to make sweet Pongal. The sweet Pongal is made with rice, dal and flavoured with cardamom, nutmeg and cashew nuts.

Sweet Pongal recipe:

Serves: 3-4

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Rice- 1 cup

Green gram dal- ½ cup

Milk- 1 cup

Jaggery- 3 cups (powdered)

Cashew nuts- 8-10 (halved)

Raisins- 5-6

Nutmeg- 1 (grated)

Cardamom powder- ½tsp

Clove- 2

Ghee- 4tbsp

Saffron- a pinch

Water- 2/3 cups

Procedure

Roast the green gram dal in a frying pan for 2 minutes.

Wash the rice and then add roasted green gram dal and milk in it. Mix well and then pour in a microwave dish. Microwave for around 10 minutes and keep it aside.

Boil water in a deep bottomed pan. Add the jaggery and stir well till the jaggery dissolves.

Once the jaggery syrup thickens, add the microwaved dal and rice. Mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat ghee in a frying pan. Roast the raisins and cashew nuts. Add it into the rice pan.

Add clove, cardamom powder, saffron and grated nutmeg. Mix well and cook for about 1 minute. Put the pan off the flame.

Sweet Pongal is ready to eat. Serve it hot and celebrate the Tamil harvest festival.