Happy Birthday Raveena Tandon: Check Out The Diva’s Latest Stunning Fashion Moments Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 26th October 1974, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has made the country groove on the hook steps of her hit songs such as Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Shahar Ki Ladki, and many more. Apart from this, the Mohra actress has also made heads turn with her stunning fashion sense. Be it casual events or family get-togethers, Raveena Tandon regularly gives us fashion goals.

As the actress turns a year older today, let us take a close look at some of her recent stylish fashion statements, which have inspired women.

Raveena Tandon In A Lemon Yellow Sharara Set Recently, Raveena Tandon jetted off to Pune to attend an event. For the event, the actress donned a beautiful lemon yellow-coloured sharara set by Gopi Vaid. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved plunging neckline long kurti, which was accentuated by silver embellishments and thigh-high side slits. Styled by Surina Kakkar, she teamed it with a silver lining embroidered lime green-hued sharara pants. The most beautiful part about her attire was her block print designer dupatta, which was enhanced by intricately embroidered border. The Dulhe Raja actress completed her desi look with a pair of silver juttis. She accessorised her look with silver and gold-toned delicate drop earrings and rings by Shri Paramani Jewels. The pretty henna on her hands upped her look. Raveena Tandon left her mid-parted curly higlighted tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, red blush, and glossy lip shade rounded out her look. Raveena Tandon In A Shimmering Black Jumpsuit Raveena Tandon graced the sets of comedy show, Movie Masti by Maniesh Paul in a sequinned black jumpsuit, which came from Karn Malhotra's collections. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, her ensemble featured a half loose-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline bodice and flared pants. The Patthar Ke Phool actress completed her look with matching heels. Raveena accessorised her look with a pair of crystal-embellished drop earrings and ring from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and Curio Cottage Jewelry. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and red lip shade spruced up her look. Raveena Tandon In A Sequin Emerald Green Gown Raveena Tandon looked ravishing in a full net-sleeved round-collar plunging neckline light emerald green floor-length sequinned bodycon gown by J'adore - The Styling Studio. Styled by Surina Kakkar, her stunning gown was accentuated by thigh-high front slit. The Maatr actress completed her look with a pair of black ankle strap sandals, which came from Charles & Keith. She upped her look with rings by Gehna Jewellers. Raveena left her side-parted shoulder-length blonde highlighted tresses loose. She sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline and elevated her look with pointed brows, smokey eyes, green-hued mascara, blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. Raveena Tandon In Blue & White Striped Co-ords For an event, Raveena Tandon donned a blue & white vertical striped co-ord set by Shivani Jain. Her co-ord set consisted of a full-sleeved off-shoulder sweetheart neckline top, which was accentuated by black buttons. Styled by Surina Kakkar, she teamed it up with a matching ankle-length pants. The Akhiyon Se Goli Maare actress completed her look with a pair of white stilettos. On the accessory front, she notched up her look with multi-layer gold-toned chain from Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas. Raveena Tandon left her mid-parted sleek layered tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Raveena Tandon In A Yellow Ruffle Sari In one of the episodes of Nach Baliye 9, Raveena Tandon sported a pretty bright yellow sari Neetu Rohra, which was accentuated by ruffles at the border and hem. Styled by Divyak D'Souza, she draped the pallu of her sari with wide pleats. The Gharwali Baharwali actress teamed her ensemble with a full net-sleeved sweetheart neckline matching blouse. Her blouse was enhanced by intricate silver embroidery and featured feather detailing at the border. Raveena completed her look with a pair of sandals by Eridani. She accessorised her look with antique jhumka green-tassel earrings by House of Shikha. She further upped her look with rings and bracelet. Raveena Tandon left her mid-parted long blonde tresses loose and spruced up her look with sharp contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, blush, and nude lip shade. Raveena Tandon In A Floor-Sweeping Grey Gown Raveena Tandon stunned us with her net cuff-sleeved high-neck plunging neckline floor-sweeping grey gown by Alexandrine, which was accentuated by round trail and silver embellishments. Styled by Surina Kakkar, the sequin statement belt added structure to her attire. Her gorgeous gown also featured a thigh-high front slit The Bulandi actress completed her look with matching stilettos by Intoto label. She accessorised her look with a apir of silver-toned earrings and rings from Gehna Jewellers. Raveena Tandon pulled back her curled tresses into a ponytail. Soft contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

By looking at her above sartorial choices, we can safely say, Raveena Tandon definitely knows how to pull off any kind of attire perfectly. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Raveena Tandon!

All Pic Credits: Raveena Tandon