Raveena Tandon Shares Moisturising Homemade Mask; Here’s How To Make It And Its Benefits Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Raveena Tandon has started a short video series on her Instagram handle #beautytalkieswithravz where she shares a beauty tip or remedy every Wednesday with her followers. If you have been following this series, you know she has some great tips up her sleeves. After her very effective teeth-whitening tip last Wednesday, this week Raveena shared a homemade oatmeal moisturising mask. The mask is made of three natural and skin-enriching ingredients.

Sharing this mask on the Gram, Raveena wrote,"#itsawednesday and this Wednesday I bring to you a nice wholesome homemade pack to moisturise your skin. This pack can be used on the face, hands feet and body. Natural and lovely!". If you are intrigued, here's the special moisturising mask straight from Raveena Tandon's beauty pages. Here we go!

Raveena Tandon's Homemade Moisturising Mask

To create this mask, you would need two tablespoons of oatmeal, 1 tbsp honey and 2 tbsp raw milk. Grind the oatmeal and add honey and milk to it. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to get a thick paste. Apply an even layer of the mask on your face, hands or feet. Let the mask sit on your skin for 15 minutes before wiping it off. Rinse your skin to remove any residue. Once your face is dry, you will notice your skin is softer and hydrated.

Recommended Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Homemade Face Mask Revealed

Benefits of The Mask

Well, Raveena did reveal the biggest benefit of the mask- it is highly moisturising. Let's uncover all the other benefits of using this mask.

Oatmeal is a natural exfoliator for the skin. It removes the dead skin cells and impurities from your skin in the best way possible while keeping the moisture in your skin intact.[1] Milk is another great natural exfoliator for the skin, courtesy of lactic acid and deeply cleanses and moisturises your skin.[2] While both these ingredients work their magic in making your skin squeaky clean, honey is the most-effective emollient with anti-inflammatory and healing properties that locks the moisture in your skin and soothes your skin to makes the blow of the exfoliation softer.[3] This homemade mask contains the perfect combination of products to give you soft, supple and glowing skin.

Recommended Read: The Face Mask Frenzy: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other B-Town Divas Who Swear By Face Masks

Well, doesn't this mask seem amazing? We sure thought so. While we go and try it out, we would urge you to give it a try as well. And if did use it, let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.