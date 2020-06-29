ENGLISH

    The Face Mask Frenzy: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other B-Town Divas Who Swear By Face Masks

    By

    Bollywood actresses have always set the beauty benchmark for us. We are transfixed by their impeccable make-up looks and even more by the flawless, sun-kissed skin that they flaunt on Instagram. But, with their hectic schedules and all that make-up and exposure to lights, it might be an impossible task to keep the skin flawless. So, how do the Bollywood divas keep their skin so perfect? We are ready to bet on nourishing face masks. Yep, you got that right.

    On more occasions than one, Bollywood divas have emphasised the importance of self-care and have been seen taking in the goodness of face masks. So, here are all the times B-town divas flaunted their face mask to nudge you in the right direction.

    Kareena Kapoor

    Kareena Kapoor caused a stir when she joined Instagram. Everyone was excited to have an insight into the life of the Begum of Bollywood. But no one was prepared for the amazing and raw posts of Bebo. Apart from encouraging us to accept our flaws, Kareena shared with her rapidly growing followers her secret to the flawless skin- the DIY face mask.

    Recommended Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Homemade Face Mask Revealed; Here's How To Make It

    With just three natural ingredients- sandalwood powder, vitamin E and turmeric, this mask can be enjoyed by anyone and has some great benefits to offer.

    Ananya Panday

    The youngest star of Bollywood, Ananya Panday surprised us when she shared her mother's DIY face mask with her followers. Quarantine time has been a trying time for all of us. To keep our spirits up and boost self-care during this difficult time, Ananya shared this mask with the Elle magazine with the hopes of cheering people up. Now we know that a face mask made of yogurt, honey and turmeric is the secret to her flawless skin. She does warn you though to not keep the mask on your face for more than 15 minutes.

    Ananya Pandey Shares Her Mother's 3-Ingredient DIY Face Mask To Get Fresh And Glowing Skin

    Karisma Kapoor

    We can not believe how gracefully Karisma Kapoor has aged. And we also can not believe that it is without any persistent efforts. And we were proven right when the Kapoor sisters, Karisma and Kareena were captured in a moment of self-indulgence wearing matching matcha face masks to make their skin beautiful. Rich in antioxidants, vitamin E and anti-inflammatory properties, matcha protects the skin, boost hydration and delays signs of skin ageing. Now you know where that glow is coming from.

    Deepika Padukone

    Weekdays are usually hectic for all of us. We all look forward to the weekend for some relaxed time. Deepika Padukone geared up for the weekend with some self-care. To start her weekend on a relacing note, Deepika Padukone treated herself to a foiled sheet mask. How we wish we were enjoying a nourishing sheet mask right about now.

    Urvashi Rautela

    There is nothing in-between for Urvashi Rautela. For her, it is always extremes. And our was proven when she posted a picture of herself on Instagram in a not-so-normal face mask. With 3-4 layers, her face mask looked like a combination of the sheet mask and clay mask. Well, we are still trying to figure out what face mask exactly did she go for.

    Athiya Shetty

    What better way to beat the Monday blues than with a nourishing blue clay face mask? Well, for Athiya Shetty, this was the start of her weekend. With her clay mask on that matched with her attire and aesthetics, no one has ever tempted us to get a clay mask as much as Athiya did. Please, tell us we aren't the only one!

    Huma Qureshi

    What is your quarantine make-up look? Whatever it is, we bet you can't beat Huma's quarantine make-up that happens to be her face mask. Huma has been enjoying some organic face masks during the quarantine. I mean what better way to spend this time indoors, right!

    Alaya F

    Another burst of young energy in Bollywood, Alaya F has been quite active on Instagram especially during the quarantine. While getting bored at her house, the talented actress is trying to control her boredom with multiple measures and treating herself to cleansing face masks is one of the major ones. The charcoal mask Alaya has in the picture above works like a charm to pull out all the grime from your skin pores and leaves your skin rejuvenated. So, if you are also feeling bored and at edge, pamper yourself with a face mask, won't you!

