Raksha Bandhan 2020: Raveena Tandon, Shanaya Kapoor And Other Divas’ Pretty Outfits From Celebration Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We women love dressing up and festivals are the best occasions where we can fulfill our desire of dressing up in our favourite outfits. And when it's Raksha Bandhan, the most special festival for all of us, there is no chance we would miss the opportunity to flaunt our lovely dresses. Raksha Bandhan 2020 was all about sibling love and fashionable clothes not just for us but for our celebrities too. To celebrate the lovely day, they were all decked up in their wow-worthy ethnic outfits. So, let us take a look at who wore what and decode their looks from the celebration.

Raveena Tandon In A Yellow Ensemble Raveena Tandon shared pictures on her Instagram feed from the celebration, where she was seen dressed up in a beautiful yellow ensemble while she was tying rakhi to her brother. She wore a full-sleeved dark yellow (kind of golden) plain silk ensemble. She teamed her ensemble with a matching dupatta that covered her bodice. The diva accessorised her look with a gold-toned bangle and wrapped up her look with a tiny black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Raveena let loose her mid-parted tresses. Shanaya Kapoor In A Printed Kurti Maheep Kapoor shared a few pictures of her daughter Shanaya Kapoor tying rakhi to Arjun Kapoor. Shanaya was decked up in a quarter-sleeved sweetheart-neckline long white kurti, which was accentuated by different pink-hued prints. Her kurti featured side slits and she teamed it with blue denim jeans. Shanaya upped her look with silver-toned studs and tied her side-parted tresses into a messy bun. Pointed brows and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Gauahar Khan In A Green Suit Gauahar Khan sported forest-green ethnic suit and looked beautiful. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved short kurti, which featured white dotted patterns and lace border. She paired her kurti with plain dhoti pants and layered her ensemble with a matching jacket that had high-low hemline. The actress completed her look with golden juttis and notched up her look with drop earrings and bangle. She left her side-parted highlighted tresses loose and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade. Hina Khan In A Blue Suit Hina Khan looked extremely beautiful in a blue-hued suit as she got ready for Rakhi celebration. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar long kurti, which was accentuated by subtle pink and green floral patterns. The diva teamed it with matching plain flared skirt that featured golden border and draped a contrasting pretty pink dupatta over her shoulder. She accessorised her look with gold-toned chandbaalis and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, blue eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade. The diva pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun and looked elegant. Neha Kakkar In An Orange Suit Neha Kakkar was dressed up in a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline orange kurti, which featured side slits. She teamed her kurti with matching bottoms and completed her look with grey-hued flip flops. She upped her look with a pair of jhumkis, bracelet, and ring and wrapped up her look with a tiny black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. The actress left her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose. Rashami Desai In A Maroon Ensemble Rashami Desai wore a cuff-sleeved maroon-hued floor-touching ensemble and looked super stunning in it. Her ensemble featured intricate white-hued embroidered patterns on the bodice. She notched up her look with white-pearl detailed gold-toned chandbaalis and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous as ever.

Every diva's ensemble looked pretty but we loved Rashami Desai's outfit the most. Whose ensemble from Raksha Bandhan 2020 celebrations did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Rashami Desai, Neha Kakkar