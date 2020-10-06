Just In
Raveena Tandon Looks Gorgeous In Her Intricately-Done White And Lavender Lehengas
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has been taking internet by storm withher stunning looks, especially in ethnic outfits. Whenever she puts a picture on Instagram, she gives fashion inspiration to all the ladies in the town. And her latest posts gave us major goals for upcoming weddings and festivals.
Recently, Raveena turned cover star for the Fablook Magazine's September 2020 issue and she was all out there flaunting her two extremely beautiful lehengas- one was white in colour while the other was a printed lavender number. So, let us take a close look at her both the lehengas and decode it.
Raveena Tandon In A Lavender Printed Lehenga
Raveena Tandon was decked up in a beautiful lavender-hued lehenga by Shilpi Ahuja and looked gorgeous as ever. Her lehenga was embellished with cut dana, fresh water pearls, sequins, and resham work in shades of rouge, lilac, and plum. Styled by Milli Arora, she teamed her lehenga with a quarter-sleeved matching printed choli and draped an equally-pretty dupatta over her one shoulder. The Mohra actress accessorised her look with a pair of heavy earrings from Lotus Suutra Jewelry and tied her side-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade elevated her look.
Raveena Tandon In A Pristine White Lehenga
Raveena Tandon sported a pristine white lehenga, which came from the designer Rianta's collections. Her beautiful elegant lehenga was accentuated by intricate golden-hued embroidered patterns and stripes. Styled by Milli Arora, she teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless plunging-neckline matching embroidered choli and completed her look with a net dupatta that featured a lace border. The Dulhe Raja actress upped her look with delicate silver-toned drop earrings, necklace, and ring from Kashvi Jewels. She tied her side-parted highlighted tresses into a low ponytail and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, rouge-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
So, what do you think about these lehengas of Raveena Tandon? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Fablook