Raveena Tandon Turns Boss Lady In Her Black Power Suit And Crop Top For Her Latest Covershoot

A few days ago, Raveena Tandon posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed from her photoshoot as she turned the cover star for the Fablook Magazine's September 2020 issue. In the pictures, the actress was seen flaunting her ethnic side in two beautiful lehengas. Recently, she teased her fans with her yet another stunning look. The picture was taken for the same magazine's shoot but it was absolutely opposite from her earlier looks. This time, the diva teased us with her powerful look in a black pantsuit, in which she exuded boss lady vibes. Her suit looked stylish as well as perfect for formal and informal meetings. So, let us take a close look at her suit and decode it.

So, Raveena Tandon was decked up in a silk-fabric black powersuit, which came from Bani Pasricha's collections. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved single-breasted one-buttoned blazer and matching plain pants. The Mohra actress' blazer featured side-pockets and beautiful golden florals on both shoulders that gave a 3D effect. Her pants too had side pockets. Styled by Milli Arora, she layered it with a V-shaped plunging-neckline plain crop top, which was figure-flattering. Raveena accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned studs.

On the makeup front, with the equal proportion of foundation and concealer, the Dulhe Raja actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, black winged eyeliner, pink-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her side-parted tresses into a neat low ponytail while her single front strand upped her look.

We absolutely liked this pantsuit of Raveena Tandon. The golden floral accents are what that made it look a little stylish and different from other usual formal suits. What do you think about this pantsuit of Raveena Tandon? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Raveena Tandon