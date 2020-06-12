Just In
KGF Actress Raveena Tandon’s Then And Now Look Will Totally Leave You Speechless
Raveena Tandon was the reigning 90s heroine and she made us all awestruck with her acting, fashion, and beauty. The actress is gorgeous and she is going to be onscreen once again with KGF Chapter 2 but that we would get to see her again post lockdown. Raveena has always given us fashion goals and like her contemporaries, her fashion has evolved too over the years. We have decoded her then and now look for you.
Then: Raveena Tandon's Black Dress
The ravishing Raveena Tandon wore a black dress once for one of the photoshoots and she looked totally amazing. Her ensemble was full-sleeved and pretty bold for those times. It was a bodycon number with criss-cross lace covering the plunging neckline. She looked stunning and teamed her ensemble with thigh-high boots. The makeup was nude-toned and accentuated by light pink lip shade and voluminous tresses.
Now: Raveena Tandon's Green Saree
Raveena Tandon wore a green saree before lockdown and absolutely left us amazed. Her saree was contemporary and she looked fabulous. Her saree was accentuated by subtle rose patterns and featured a belted pallu. She teamed it with striped pants and beige sandals. She accessorised her look with oxidised silver jewellery that included bangles, ring, and earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The dark kohl upped her look and the sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, which look of Raveena Tandon's did you like more? Let us know that.