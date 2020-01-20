Umang 2020: Raveena Tandon And Manisha Koirala Show Us How To Look Stylish Yet Distinctive Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Manisha Koirala and Raveena Tandon gave us cues on how to look distinctive and that too effortlessly. The 90s actresses gave us traditional fashion goals with their resplendent outfits. So, let's find out what they wore for the Umang 2020.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandonwore a soft golden gharara set by Manish Malhotra. It was a beautiful attire with a full-sleeved kurta and flared bottoms. Her outfit of the night was accentuated by intricate golden threadwork and floral accents. We also liked the metallic touch on her flared pants. She paired her attire with a matching dupatta that went well with her ensemble. It was an absolutely wedding-worthy number and Raveena spruced up her look with emerald danglers from Gehna Jewellers. Her stunning rings and bangles came from Anmol. Styled by Surina Kakkar, her makeup was highlighted by matte soft brown lip shade and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted ponytail went well with her look.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala also graced the Umang 2020 and she also kept it simple in a Manish Malhotra outfit. The actress wore an elaborate silk anarkali that reminded us of the golden past and made us think about the maximalist phase in fashion. Splashed in vibrant pink hue, her full-sleeved anarkali kurta was accentuated by golden-toned floral accents and the border was also meticulously embellished. She colour-blocked her anarkali with a rich blue dupatta that exuded velvet finish and was beautifully patterned. She upped her look with heavy kundan earrings. The makeup was enhanced by glossy nude-toned lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Raveena Tandon and Manisha Koiralaboth looked awesome and classy. What do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.