Manisha Koirala Looks Elegant As Ever In Her Chikankari Anarkali

    Manisha Koirala recently graced the Society Pride of India Honours Awards and wore a white chikankari anarkali for the special occasion. The actress looked gorgeous in her traditional avatar and her styling was done impeccably by Surina Kakkar. So, let's decode her attire and look, which has all our attention.

    So, Manisha's suit was by Manish Malhotra and it was an intricately-done number with a slit neckline and exquisite embroidery. Her attire was full-sleeved and accentuated by floral accents. Her ensemble reflected on the grandeur of the country. Dipped in an ivory hue, this attire was simple and elegant, perfect for light festive and wedding occasions. Manisha Koirala pulled off her attire gracefully. She also draped a light dupatta with meticulously-done border, which upped her look. She teamed her attire with embellished sandals, which went well with her outfit.

    The actress accessorised her look with dainty earrings, which were from Anmol. Her bling rings came from Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was dewy and highlighted by red lip shade. She contoured her cheekbones and upped her look with complementing eye shadow. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Manisha Koirala's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
