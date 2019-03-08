Not Just Blouses, A Humble Top Can Do The Vintage-look Trick Too, Proves Manisha Koirala Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Manisha Koirala looked ethereal and mirrored the 40s-50s vintage style sensibilities. She sported this style for the Leading Ladies 2019 event in Bengaluru. Styled to perfection by Surina Kakkar, the seasoned actress looked a class apart in her Anavila sari. With her attire and style, she made us want to take a leap into the past and learn about our fashion roots.

So, Manisha wore a lightweight sari, which was enhanced by flowy pleats and crisp pallu. It was an earthy-toned ivory linen sari with subtle sky blue pleats on the pallu. However, it was not just her sari, which caught our attention, it was the blouse too. Manisha teamed her sari with a half-sleeved blouse that featured a bateau-neckline and was accentuated by icy tones. With this pairing, she gave us fashion goals. Moreover, she also taught us that we don't have to worry about quintessential blouses, our simple tops can do the trick too.

She beautifully accessorised her look with a delicate pearl necklace and pretty earrings, which absolutely elevated her style quotient and added to the vintage look. Manisha accessorised her look with dark shades too, which went well with her look. The makeup included dewy cheekbones, deep pink lip shade, and a smoky kohl. The mogra-adorned bun completed her vintage avatar. We thought Manisha looked beyond gorgeous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.