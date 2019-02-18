ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Manisha Koirala's Sari And Styling Is Beyond Amazing

    By
    |
    Manisha Koirala Fashion

    Manisha Koirala recently graced Outlook's Women of Worth chapter in Bangalore. The actress looked radiant and graceful in her Raw Mango sari for the occasion. Her styling was done beautifully by Surina Kakkar. Manisha wowed us with her humble fashion statement and made a strong case for the traditional craftsmanship of the country.

    The seasoned actress wore a Varanasi brocade sari, which was dipped in a black hue and accentuated by intricate golden thread work. It also featured metallic golden border and she teamed it with a half-sleeved black blouse, which went well with her classically-draped sari. Manisha's look was minimal and she accessorised her look with elaborate bangle and gold jhumkis, which came from Notandas Jewellers.

    Manisha Koirala News

    Her makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by accentuated cheekbones, deep red lip shade, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted impeccable bun was adorned with red roses and that rounded out her traditional look. Manisha looked stunning. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: manisha koirala raw mango
    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 16:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue