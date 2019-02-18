Manisha Koirala's Sari And Styling Is Beyond Amazing Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Manisha Koirala recently graced Outlook's Women of Worth chapter in Bangalore. The actress looked radiant and graceful in her Raw Mango sari for the occasion. Her styling was done beautifully by Surina Kakkar. Manisha wowed us with her humble fashion statement and made a strong case for the traditional craftsmanship of the country.

The seasoned actress wore a Varanasi brocade sari, which was dipped in a black hue and accentuated by intricate golden thread work. It also featured metallic golden border and she teamed it with a half-sleeved black blouse, which went well with her classically-draped sari. Manisha's look was minimal and she accessorised her look with elaborate bangle and gold jhumkis, which came from Notandas Jewellers.

Her makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by accentuated cheekbones, deep red lip shade, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted impeccable bun was adorned with red roses and that rounded out her traditional look. Manisha looked stunning. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.