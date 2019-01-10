ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Of Cigarette Pants and Overlapping Kurta, Manisha Koirala's Ethnic Look Is Pretty Modern

By
Manisha Koirala Healed

Cigarette pants have actually given us a break from churidaars. These pants are breathable and still give a slim fitted look, one of the reasons they are so in vogue. The other reason is that these tapered pants can be teamed with a number of outfits including a kurta and a top. The latest celebrity to rock the cigarette pant look was Manisha Koirala.

The 'Sanju' actress, paired her pants with a flared kurta for the book launch event of her book, 'Healed'. She looked elegant and gave us a contemporary look but with a traditional bent. Her stunning ensemble came from the label Raw Mango and it was a fine example of a fresh new aesthetic. The handwoven attire of hers included an overlapping kurta that looked absolutely modern and the pants were accentuated by dramatic motifs.

Manisha Koirala Fashion

This was one of the most refreshing looks of this week and Manisha added a modern dimension with a pair of shiny golden heels, which contrasted her outfit. The prolific actress also sported an intricate neckpiece and jhumkis, which completed her look. Her jewellery came from the label, Curio Cottage. Manisha's makeup was enhanced by highlighted pink cheekbones, muted lip shade, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted impeccable bun spruced up her avatar. So, how did you find Manisha Koirala's outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: fashion bollywood manisha koirala
    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue