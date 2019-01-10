Of Cigarette Pants and Overlapping Kurta, Manisha Koirala's Ethnic Look Is Pretty Modern

Cigarette pants have actually given us a break from churidaars. These pants are breathable and still give a slim fitted look, one of the reasons they are so in vogue. The other reason is that these tapered pants can be teamed with a number of outfits including a kurta and a top. The latest celebrity to rock the cigarette pant look was Manisha Koirala.

The 'Sanju' actress, paired her pants with a flared kurta for the book launch event of her book, 'Healed'. She looked elegant and gave us a contemporary look but with a traditional bent. Her stunning ensemble came from the label Raw Mango and it was a fine example of a fresh new aesthetic. The handwoven attire of hers included an overlapping kurta that looked absolutely modern and the pants were accentuated by dramatic motifs.

This was one of the most refreshing looks of this week and Manisha added a modern dimension with a pair of shiny golden heels, which contrasted her outfit. The prolific actress also sported an intricate neckpiece and jhumkis, which completed her look. Her jewellery came from the label, Curio Cottage. Manisha's makeup was enhanced by highlighted pink cheekbones, muted lip shade, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted impeccable bun spruced up her avatar. So, how did you find Manisha Koirala's outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.