Bhagyashree & Manisha Koirala Donned Graceful Saris And Gave Us Our Pic Of The Day

And we have the picture of the day with two veteran actresses posing together. The actresses were none other than Manisha Koirala and Bhagyashree. The two leading ladies not only looked radiant together but gave many women sari goals.

They both sported quintessential saris, which celebrated the traditional Indian craftsmanship. While Bhagyashree donned a vibrant number, Manisha went for a silk sari, dipped in earthy-hued tones. So, Bhagyashree's sari was splashed in myriad shades of pink and accentuated by Bandhini prints. It was an intricately detailed number and Bhagyashree paired it with a complementing blouse.

She left her long tresses loose and kept her makeup light and natural. Bhagyashree rounded off her look with a small bindi.

Manisha, on the other hand, sported a slightly more contemporary sari. She wore a full-sleeved textural blouse, which was dipped in a grey shade and she draped a golden-hued sari. Her sari was crafted out from a shiny fabric and was enhanced by meticulous work in the same hue. She wore delicate jhumkis and adorned her middle-parted bun with fresh flowers. Manisha's makeup was also natural and she also completed her look with a bindi.

Well, we thought they both looked graceful and it was so nice to see Bhagyashree after a long time.