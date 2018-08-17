Manisha Koirala's All-White Attire Is What You Would Want To Wear On Your Birthday Party Too

Manisha Koirala celebrated her birthday yesterday with her family and close friends from the Hindi film industry. It was an intimate party, which was graced by names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others. For the occasion, Manisha was dressed to the nines and looked extremely graceful.

She wore an ivory-hued attire that consisted of a V-neck kurta and she teamed it matching white pyjamas. Manisha's kurta was accentuated by sheer sleeves and her kurta was adorned with intricately done floral embroidery. It was slightly embellished too and also had tassles enhancing the kurta.

Her kurta beautifully hugged her slender frame and the pyjamas also had meticulously done borders. Her outfit of the night clearly had a Lucknowi inspiration. Manisha wore pointed silver-hued shimmery heels, which beautifully complemented her ensemble. She also carried an ornate clutch with her and sported dainty white studs to notch up her all-white avatar.

Her makeup was subtle and marked by light eye makeup and baby pink lip shade. Manisha's impeccable high bun completed her chic avatar.

So, with her birthday party look, Manisha Koirala reminded us again that the colour white can never go out of vogue and that we don't have to try too hard to look awesome.

Once again, belated happy birthday Manisha Koirala.