Manisha Koirala's Printed Anarkali Is So Fresh And Awesome That We Are Speechless

And with just two days left for the major release of 'Sanju', the film promotions are in full swing. This movie, based on the life of veteran actor, Sanjay Dutt, could give both Ranbir Kapoor and Manisha Koirala a big break again. Well, at least, we hope this biopic movie is a great success.

However, through the promotions of this movie, we also got to notice the fashion sense of Manisha Koirala. The diva has more than impressed us and made us believe that being trendy has no age. Be it a traditional or a western or a fusion attire, Manisha made many fashionable splashes.

Recently, she wore a Rohit Bal traditional wear and that really caught our attention. Manisha's anarkali was so light and quirky that we couldn't take our eyes off her. We loved every bit of it and thought she looked simply amazing. Her ethnic wear featured refreshing prints and made us want to think anarkalis as beyond floral embroideries.

Her ivory anarkali with V-neck collar was a celebration of regal dance forms of India. The prints were dipped in bright hues, which got dark towards the border. The motifs very vividly accentuated her oufit. We also thought the darker golden border and the plain creamy dupatta with light golden border enhanced her ensemble too.

She completed her stunning look with Minawala jhumkis and her signature bun. Her makeup was fresh and highlighted by a pink lip shade.

Well, the actress has been elevating the fashion bar with each attire of hers. Manisha Koirala's fans should definitely share this look among their BFFs.