Manisha Koirala's Desi Modern Attire Is Perfect For Light Formal Functions

By
Manisha Koirala Fashion

Manisha Koirala opted for a brocade kurta and complementing cigarette pants for the FDCI event. She looked elegant and went for a minimal look. The actress wore an understated outfit, which was structured and came from the label, Raw Mango. Manisha's attire is what would have looked perfect for light functions.

The actress wore an overlapping kurta that was full-sleeved and enhanced her slender frame. Her attire was about celebrating traditional craftsmanship with a modern perspective. She looked beyond amazing and paired her outfit with pointed complementing heels from Sergio Rossi. The hue of her attire was pretty unorthodox too and it looked like a sophisticated ensemble.

Manisha Koirala Style

Manisha spruced up her look with intricate jhumkis, which went well with her outfit. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and a light pink lip shade. The impeccable bun totally notched up her avatar. Manisha looked classy as ever in her traditional ensemble. What do you think about her outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
