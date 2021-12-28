Raveena Tandon Stuns Us With Her Performance In Aranyak; Here’s A Look At Her Promotional Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Raveena Tandon left us awestruck with her performance in the hit Netflix series, Aranyak. The seasoned actress was convincing as the police officer, Kasturi Dogra in the series that has become a global Netflix hit. In fact, Raveena Tandon reposted the poster of Netflix India, which the OTT platform has created to honour the protagonists from their successful movies and series' of this month. Apart from earning successful and praises, Raveena continuously promoted her series and gave us fashion goals. We have decoded some of her most awesome outfits from the promotions and other events.

Raveena Tandon's Orange Floral Dress

Styled by Surina Kakkar, Raveena Tandon wore an orange dress that came from Jodi. Her dress was full-sleeved and featured overlapping knotted belt, which added structure to her ensemble. Her ensemble was accentuated by pink floral accents. It was the Cyclops Wrap Dress and priced at Rs. 8290. She paired her ensemble with white sandals from Eridani. She accessorised her look with chic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted copper tresses completed her look.

Raveena Tandon's Blue Patterned Dress

The actress looked amazing in her long blue dress that was also structured with a mirror-work sleek white belt. The dress was subtly-pleated and featured intricate white patterns. This dress came from the label, Onaya. She accessorised her look with silver earrings from Silverstreak. Her heavy silver bangles and ring came from Abhilasha Jewelry Collection and one of the kadas was from Silverstreak. It was a fusion look and she was styled by Surina Kakkar. The makeup was marked by smokey kohl and brown lip shade. The middle-parted copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

Raveena Tandon's Blue Bird-Printed Saree

Raveena Tandon left us speechless with her blue floral saree that came from Paulmi and Harsh's designer label. It was a pre-draped stitched saree with a delicate indigo bird print and she paired her saree with a matching blouse with bishop sleeves. Styled by Richa Ranawat, she accessorised her look with gemstone danglers, chic rings, and nose stud. Her jewellery came from Stylori Silver. The makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade and smokey kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her avatar.

Raveena Tandon's Beige Floral Dress

Designed by Paulmi and Harsh, Raveena looked gorgeous in this summer dress. Her full-sleeved dress was summery and accentuated by red floral accents. It was a gathered dress and she teamed it with brown wedges. Styled by Richa Ranawat, she upped her look with silver jhumkas from Curio Cottage. The delicate kada was from The Jewel Gallery. The makeup was accentuated by sun-kissed cheekbones with highlighted touch and vibrant pink lip shade. The braided bun adorned with red roses rounded out her look.

Raveena Tandon's Black Floral Evening Wear

Raveena Tandon radiated boss lady vibes with this evening wear of hers. She wore a Rohit Bal outfit that featured a structured cropped top and a gown detailed with intricately-done floral accents. She was styled by Surina Kakkar and upped her look with heavy silver earrings and intricately-done cocktail rings. Her jewellery came from Parekh Ornaments. The makeup was marked by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The highlighted soft wavy tresses completed her look.

Raveena Tandon's Mustard And Red Jumpsuit

Raveena Tandon looked smart in her mustard and red jumpsuit that came from Payal Khandwala. It was a full-sleeved and V-neckline jumpsuit with knotted detailing at the front. The attire had a scarf neckline. She paired her ensemble with complementing pencil heels from Fyor. Styled by Richa Ranawat, she notched up her look with modern floral danglers that came from Putstyle and dainty rings were from Trinketz By Cynthia. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The sleek copper tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which attire of Raveena Tandon did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram