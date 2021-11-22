Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty And Other Divas In Their Resplendent Best At Anushka Ranjan’s Sangeet Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Ranjan's sangeet ceremony was star-studded with celebs including Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Vaani Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty in attendance among others. They looked their traditional best and while some flaunted elegant sarees, others inspired us with their wedding-perfect lehengas, which you ladies must take notes of. So, let's decode their outfits and looks for some fashion goals.

Vaani Kapoor's Fresh Mint Organza Lehenga Set

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Vaani Kapoor looked stunning in her mint organza lehenga set that was came from designer, Arpita Mehta's collection. Her lehenga featured an intricately-embellished blouse and a flared skirt that was mint-green with subtle floral tones. She also draped a complementing dupatta and carried a jewel-toned silver potli bag with her. She accessorised her look with a heavy emerald and diamond neckpiece, stunning earrings, and a delicate bracelet. Vaani's jewellery came from Razwada Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by glossy mauve-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, smokey kohl, and a tiny white bindi. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her traditional avatar.

Athiya Shetty's Golden Feathered Saree

Athiya Shetty looked amazing in her golden feathered saree that was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Meticulously sequinned and accentuated by gorgeous golden hue, Athiya not only had our attention but also gave us a wedding-wear goal. Her saree was draped impeccably and she paired her ensemble with an embellished blouse. Her jewellery look was minimal with a statement maangtikka from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and the dainty earrings from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. The makeup was highlighted by matte muted-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl with pink eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted long tresses completed her look.

Raveena Tandon's Colourful Floral Lehenga

Styled by Surina Kakkar, Raveena Tandon left us awestruck with her colourful floral lehenga that was designed by Mayyur Girotra. Her lehenga featured an ivory base with multi-hued floral accents and she draped a dupatta with her ensemble. Her lehenga was embellished with silver border. She upped her look with gemstone jewellery that featured a diamond and green-stoned neckpiece, complementing earrings, a heavy bracelet, and striking ring. Her jewellery came from Maya Sanghavi Jewels. The makeup was marked by matte mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her look.

Bhumi Pednekar's Silver Embellished Lehenga

Bhumi Pednekar wore a sangeet-perfect lehenga for the occasion and her ensemble was designed by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. She wore an attire that featured a sleeveless embellished blouse and a flared skirt that was intricately-done. She teamed her attire with a complementing dupatta that was subtly done. Styled by Pranita Shetty, her earrings were heavy and the bracelet was dazzling. The makeup was marked by matte mauve-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle smokey kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her ethnic avatar.

Alia Bhatt's Chikankari Lime-Green And Pink Lehenga

Alia Bhatt wore a traditional lehenga but with a contemporary twist, and her gorgeous lehenga was designed by Manish Malhotra. She wore a lehenga that featured a bandhgala blouse with a slit bodice and flared skirt. It was a chikankari lime-green and pink lehenga that she wore, which was adorned with floral accents and golden gota border. She paired her lehenga with a lime-green dupatta that was enhanced by pink border. Her elaborate gemstone earrings came from Maya Sanghavi Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. She also wore a tiny black bindi and her side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Masaba Gupta's Black And White Saree

Masaba Gupta looked awesome in her black and white saree and it was among the most unique and understated outfits of the evening. Draped in a semi-formal style, her saree was accentuated by embellished golden border and she teamed her saree with a halter white blouse that went well with her saree. She notched up her look with a delicate choker and dainty studs. She carried a textured brown clutch purse with her. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted hairdo completed her look.

Sussanne Khan's Orange Butterfly-Inspired Lehenga

Sussanne Khan looked stunning in her lehenga that featured a sleeveless blouse and a flared skirt. Her attire was accentuated by an ivory base and orange butterfly accents. The attire featured a scalloped edging and she teamed her attire with a matching dupatta. She elevated her style quotient with a diamond and ruby pendant neckpiece, complementing earrings, and gold-toned bracelet. She carried a brown patterned purse bag with her. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted copper tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.