Raveena Tandon’s Yellow Palazzo Set Makes For The Perfect Outfit For Your Haldi Ceremony; Know Its Price! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Raveena Tandon is one of the most popular actresses of the 90s in Bollywood and a true-blue inspiration for all the ladies in the town. Known for her impeccable style and grace, the diva's sartorial choices always capture everyone's attention. Recently, Raveena made a flawless fashion statement as she got dolled up in a yellow palazzo set for her appearance in the latest episode of Dance Deewane, where Madhuri Dixit is a judge. She looked glamorous in her bright attire and gave us major fashion goals for the Haldi ceremony. It was an expensive number, but if you're a bride, trust me it's worth investing in fashion piece. So, let us take a closer look at her outfit, decode it, and find its actual price.

So, Raveena Tandon was dressed to slay in a bright mango yellow palazzo set, which was designed by Bhumika Grover and is priced at Rs. 34,500 approximately. The set consisted of a round-collar crop blouse, high-waist flared breezy palazzo pants and an elbow-length cape. Her blouse and cape were accentuated by mirror embellishments all over that spruced the look of her attire. Styled by Surina Kakkar, the K.G.F Chapter 2 actress completed her look with a pair of brown-hued heels from Eridani. She accessorised her look with silver-toned long earrings, gold-toned handcuffs, and ring by Neeta Boochra and a nose-ring from The Jewel Gallery. Raveena painted her nails with shimmering nail polish.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, black kohl, eye shadow, lots of mascara, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade, elevated her look. The Mohra actress let loose her layered highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous as always.

We really liked this amazing palazzo set of Raveen Tandon. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram