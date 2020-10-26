Happy Birthday Raveena Tandon: 4 Festive-Perfect Ethnic Outfits Of The Diva From Her 2020 Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 26 October 1974, Raveena Tandon has been ruling the fashion industry equally like she has ruled Bollywood. The actress has definitely given many hit films and has made us groove on her iconic songs even today but her fashion statements are also what inspires us to slay it. From ethnic to western, the diva has been continuously nailing it in her fashionable outfits with utmost grace and style and giving us major fashion goals. As Raveena Tandon turns a year older today, let us take a look at her four festive-perfect ethnic outfits from her 2020 fashion wardrobe.

Raveena Tandon In A Lavender Printed Lehenga For a photoshoot, Raveena Tandon was decked up in a lavender-hued lehenga by Shilpi Ahuja and looked absolutely beautiful. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate prints and striped patterns. Styled by Milli Arora, she teamed her lehenga with a full-sleeved crew-neck matching printed choli and draped an equally-pretty dupatta that had golden tassel-detailed border. The Mohra actress accessorised her look with a pair of pretty earrings from Lotus Suutra Jewelry and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and maroon lip shade. She pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo and looked elegant. Raveena Tandon In An Earthy-Toned Lehenga On the National Handloom Day, Raveen Tandon treated us with her gorgeous look in an earthy-toned lehenga, which came from the label Warp'n Weft by Sagrika Rai. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate block patterns and green border. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved red silk choli that featured subtle white dotted prints. The Dulhe Raja actress completed her look with a magenta dupatta that had printed golden border embedded on it. She upped her look with a pair of gold-toned heavy earrings and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, dark eye shadow, and red lip shade. Raveena pulled back her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a messy hairdo. Raveena Tandon In A Kurta And Skirt Raveena Tandon sported a full-sleeved half-placket short blue kurta, which was accentuated by intricate golden patterns. She teamed her kurta with a long plain white flared skirt that featured golden border. The Maatr actress completed her look with an off-white delicate net dupatta that had dotted prints and golden lace border. She notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Raveena tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. Raveena Tandon In A Yellow Printed Suit Raveena Tandon was dressed to impress in a quarter-sleeved long yellow kurti, which was accentuated by intricate white embroidered patterns on the bodice. Styled by Pooja Gulabani, she teamed her kurti with matching palazzo pants and draped an equally-pretty printed dupatta. The diva's ensemble was by Masaba Gupta and she completed her look with a pair of golden juttis. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and bangle from Curio Cottage and ring from Silver Streak. Raveena let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Raveena Tandon? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Raveena Tandon!

Pic Credits: Raveena Tandon