Raveena Tandon’s Traditional Outfits Will Encourage You To Up Your Fashion Game Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Raveena Tandon recently gave us two traditional outfit goals and she looked stunning as ever. The actress wore a saree and kalidaar long kurta and exuded ethnic vibes with her outfits. Styled by Surina Kakkar, Raveena absolutely nailed it and gave us some Desi swag moments. We have decoded both her outfits for you.

Raveena Tandon's Embellished Saree

Raveena Tandon looked gorgeous as ever in her embellished saree that was draped beautifully. She wore a plain white saree with black-toned sequinned details, which accentuated her saree look. The saree was designed by Manish Malhotra and she paired her contemporary saree with a black full-sleeved blouse with a white corset-like attachment. She kept her jewellery look minimal and wore striking earrings and rings, which came from Anmol. Her makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses completed her look.

Raveena Tandon's Kalidaar Kurta

The stunning actress also sported a kalidaar kurta that was designed by Ritu Kumar and splashed in dark-green hue, which was intricately done. It was a patterned kurta with colourful motifs and miniature prints. The red-hued border spruced up her outfit, which seemed like a long ethnic dress. She teamed her ensemble with black sandals, which went well with her outfit. The heavy silver earrings were from Minerali, the chic kada was from Amrapali, and the heavy ring was from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, a tiny bindi, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted long voluminous tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which outfit and look of Raveena Tandon's did you like more? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Raveena Tandon's Instagram